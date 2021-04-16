Ducks blank Vikings to open busy final stretch

TOUTLE — The undefeated Toutle Lake baseball team is officially into the stretch run of the season, and the Ducks got it started in winning fashion Friday with a 10-0 victory over Mossyrock in five innings.
The result kicks off a set of four games in five days to end the regular season for the Ducks (9-0), who face Wahkiakum tomorrow, Toledo on Monday, and Rainier (Wash.) on Tuesday.
And for coach Jerry Johnson, the non-league tune up came at a good time, as new mask mandates coincided with the hottest day of the year, meaning that neither the masks nor the heat will be new for the Ducks tomorrow against the Mules of Wahkiakum.
“It was a steady game, considering that we haven’t had to wear masks when the kids were out on the field,” Johnson said. “And it was considerably warmer than most days we’ve had. But they seemed to manage it pretty well. It was a good, clean defensive game for us.”
On the hill, Camden Wheatley and Connor Cox combined for the five-inning shutout for Toutle Lake. Wheatley gave up a pair of hits and hit two batters, but pitched around every runner and struck out seven in four scoreless frames.
“He was popping the mitt pretty good with the fastball,” Johnson said. “He had a couple of hit batsmen on breaking pitches when he had two strikes on them, he wasn’t quite getting over the top with that thing enough. Once he got that going — a little adjustment, shortening the stride — he had everything going.”
Cox, who caught the first four innings, shed his gear to take the mound in the fifth, and proceeded to strike out five in two hitless frames and seal the result.
“Considering he caught the first four, he looked crisp, lots of energy,” Johnson said. “He’s a fun kid to watch throw.”
As important as anything, the fact that Toutle Lake could get through the day with those two on relatively low pitch counts means that Johnson goes into the next three league games with Jackson Cox and Zach Swanson completely fresh.
At the plate, the two Cox brothers led an offensive effort for Toutle Lake that put up runs in all five innings, starting with a four-spot in the bottom of the first.
Jackson Cox had three hits on the day, including an RBI triple. His brother had the other multi-hit day for the Fighting Ducks with two knocks, and also drove in a run.
“When you’re able to get runs on the board early, that lets you relax a little bit,” Johnson said. “Sometimes that’s not the best thing, to relax, because you want to keep putting pressure on teams. But ultimately, we were able to get 10 hits, so that was a pretty solid game.”