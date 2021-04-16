Ducks blank Vikings to open busy final stretch

TOUTLE — The undefeated Toutle Lake baseball team is officially into the stretch run of the season, and the Ducks got it started in winning fashion Friday with a 10-0 victory over Mossyrock in five innings.

The result kicks off a set of four games in five days to end the regular season for the Ducks (9-0), who face Wahkiakum tomorrow, Toledo on Monday, and Rainier (Wash.) on Tuesday.

And for coach Jerry Johnson, the non-league tune up came at a good time, as new mask mandates coincided with the hottest day of the year, meaning that neither the masks nor the heat will be new for the Ducks tomorrow against the Mules of Wahkiakum.

“It was a steady game, considering that we haven’t had to wear masks when the kids were out on the field,” Johnson said. “And it was considerably warmer than most days we’ve had. But they seemed to manage it pretty well. It was a good, clean defensive game for us.”

On the hill, Camden Wheatley and Connor Cox combined for the five-inning shutout for Toutle Lake. Wheatley gave up a pair of hits and hit two batters, but pitched around every runner and struck out seven in four scoreless frames.