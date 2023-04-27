Though wins have been hard to come by for Woodland in the spring of 2023, the fight to get better every day remains. That fight was apparent on Thursday in the team’s 6-5 10-inning loss to Mark Morris, a baseball team that has been ranked No. 1 in the state at 2A.

And while Woodland ultimately fell short of beating the Monarchs on the road, the fact that it pushed the 2A Greater St. Helens League leaders to 10 innings, held a 5-4 lead in the 10th and came back from a 4-1 deficit spoke volumes about the team’s character and overall improvement on the diamond.

“You can’t be more proud of the resiliency of this team," Woodland coach Joseph Brown said. “We’ve struggled early in this season and just to see them keep working hard to keep building on the fundamentals, there isn’t a person happier on this field. The character they (showed) to keep battling despite the circumstances.”

Starter Keaten Stansberry pitched five strong innings to keep the Beavers in the game. Though, he lost his command in the fourth to walk the bases loaded with two outs, he limited the damage to two runs which kept the game manageable for his offense to eventually tie the game in the sixth inning.

That game-tying hit was arguably the most clutch hit given the circumstances the team has delivered all season; bases loaded in the sixth inning, two outs, trailing 4-1 to the top team in the 2A Greater St. Helens League. And the player who provided the hit, did something he had not done all season long – hit a double.

Ty Olmstead, the Beavers’ leadoff hitter, didn’t even know the bases were loaded when he strode to the plate with two outs. He simply wanted to put the bat on the ball.

“Honestly, I just wanted to get the bat on the ball. There wasn’t anything else to it,” Olmstead said. “My mindset going up there, I didn’t even know the bases were loaded, I just wanted to get a base hit.”

That simple approach worked.

Olmstead delivered and Woodland tied the game at 4-4 and pushed Mark Morris to extra innings where reliever Tristan Bossen pitched 4 1/3 strong innings of relief. Bossen tossed scoreless frames in each of the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth to keep his offense just one hit away from taking the lead.

It wasn’t just Bossen, though. The Woodland defense made every play it was asked to make over those four frames to keep the game knotted at 4-4. Coach Brown was impressed by the way his team performed late in the game.

“That’s what we did today. We made all of the plays we needed to make,” said Brown. “Sometimes the ball didn’t go the way we wanted it to, that’s baseball. You tip your hat to (Mark Morris).”

And while Olmstead had the biggest hit of the game for Woodland, Brett Martynowicz's effort should not be forgotten. Martynowicz drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and finished the game 2-for-6 with two RBIs and a pair of steals.

Woodland (1-14, 1-11 league) will look to build off its effort on Thursday to close its season strong over the final four games where it has two dates with Hudson’s Bay and two versus Fort Vancouver.