Cox named Perfect Game All-American

Toutle Lake ace Jackson Cox is set to get even more national exposure, after earning a spot at the 19th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic.
The game will be held at Petco Park in San Diego on Aug. 22.
Cox, who led Toutle Lake to the 2B District IV title this past spring, is currently at the USA Baseball National Training Complex n Carey, N.C. for the MLB and USA Baseball's week-long Prospect Development Pipeline League.
