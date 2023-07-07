Lower Columbia Baseball Club's 18u squad saw its offense explode late to pick up another win, its sixth in a row, with a 7-1 victory over Hawaii in the College Wood Bat Showcase in Centralia, Thursday.

LCBC Hilander Dental scored three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh inning to break open a 1-1 game. Trenton Lamb batted 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Easton Marshall added a two-run single late to carry the Dentists onto victory.

Logan Barker turned in another stellar start on the hill for LCBC Hilander Dental. Barker allowed one unearned run while scattering five hits over seven innings. He walked two and struck out six to pick up another win for Hilander Dental.

Hawaii opened the scoring with one run in the third inning thanks to a fielding error by Hilander Dental. The Dentists came back with a run in their half of the third to tie the game. From there, Barker was nails while the Hilander Dental offense found its way in the late innings.

LCBC continues play in the College Wood Bat Showcase on Friday where it was scheduled to meet River City at 8 a.m. at Centralia College.