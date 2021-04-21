Clatskanie to rename baseball diamond to honor Lester Wallace

An old coach will get his due Friday when Clatskanie High School formally renames their baseball diamond "Lester Wallace Field" in honor of their old skipper.

Wallace coached the Tigers for 22 years from 1978-99. He also taught P.E. at CHS and still lives in Clatskanie. For his coaching efforts Wallace has been enshrined in the Oregon High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

According to a press release from current baseball coach, and CHS athletic director, Ryan Tompkins, Wallace was a key figure in the construction and maintenance of the Tigers' home field. That diamond, which will soon bear his name, has been in use since 1983. Tompkins noted that former athletic director Ron Puzey was also instrumental in turning the sandlot into a real field of dreams.

That field was originally named "Ron Puzey Field", but over the years Mr. Puzey is said to have insisted that it was actually Wallace who deserved to have his name on the diamond.

"In cooperation with the Wallace and Puzey families, it was determined that perhaps a change was deserved," Tompkins explained. "In addition to renaming the baseball field, the (middle school) gymnasium will be named the 'Ron Puzey Gymnasium'."