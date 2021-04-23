Baseball Roundup: Toutle Lake tops Mounties to claim C2BL title; Naselle captures crown, too

LACEY — Toutle Lake had a fun time on the field turf at the Regional Athletic Complex on Thursday night, defeating Rainier (WA) 7-4 under the lights. The victory put a bow on the Fighting Ducks’ undefeated romp through the Central 2B League baseball docket.
“We hit the ball solid tonight and showed a lot of discipline at the plate. Guys were patient and didn't help the pitcher,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said.
Jackson Cox handled the rawhide for Toutle Lake in the win, chucking five complete innings while striking out Mountaineers by the bakers dozen and allowing three runs on three hits.
Toutle Lake worked a 2-1 lead by the end of the third inning and then added three more runs in the top of the sixth inning in order to provide a little breathing room for the Cox brothers starting battery.
“Jackson had a solid outing and Conner looked good in relief,” Johnson noted.
Fisher Wassell and Dylan Fraidenburg each ahd two hits in the game with Wassell driving in two runs and Wassell bringing home another.
The Ducks added on two more runs in the top of the seventh for good measure.
“We had some great at bats in the last two innings. Wheatley, Nicholson, and Fraidenburg all had hits and RBIs in the 6th inning,” Johnson said. “In the 7th Jackson worked a full count (walk) and then a double from Wassel and a single from Conner added the two runs.”
Once Jackson Cox had reached the end of his leash on the hill, younger brother Conner Cox crawled out from behind the dish and took to the mound to nail down the two inning save.
“Conner finished the game and was effective — six outs in 24 pitches. He gave up one unearned,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said.
As C2BL champions, Toutle Lake (13-0) is set to host a District playoff game on Tuesday against the winner of Ilwaco versus Wahkiakum.
‘Nooks have just enough to edge Adna
ADNA — Kalama made it close, again, but found a way to win anyhow, again, with a 6-5 victory over the Pirates, Thursday, in Central 2B League baseball action.
“We got through the first inning unscathed and then the second inning the wheels just fell off,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said.
Noah Imboden got the start on the knoll for the ‘Nooks and looked great right up until he couldn’t find the zone whatsoever. His day started with four straight strikeouts, but then he simply lost his command. Walks quickly turned into errors which became more walks and more errors. As a result, Imboden’s day ended after just 2 ⅔ innings pitched, with zero hits allowed, seven strikeouts, seven walks and four unearned runs.
By the end of that unusual inning Adna had come back to tie the game at 3-3.
Walker turned to Shayden Jones in order to get out of the jam and Jones did not disappoint, finishing the next 4 ⅓ innings to complete the game and earn the win. Along the way he allowed just two hits, one walk and one unearned run while striking out four Pirates.
“I was warming up Cooney but the guy was throwing strikes and I rolled with him,” Walker said.
But five errors in the field put Kalama behind beginning in the third inning, so it took a few hot bats to put Jones in position for a win.
Again, Jones was the guy carrying the water for Kalama. He was 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs on the day and finished just a home run short of the cycle. That hit parade included an RBI double in the fifth inning that proved to be the difference maker in the game.
“He’s been on a tear lately,” Walker said of Jones.
In the fourth inning, it was Dylan Mills who came up big with a 2-RBI base knock that propelled Kalama from a 4-3 deficit to a 5-4 lead.
Todd Tabor added a hit down the line for Kalama in the fifth inning to help spark what wound up as the winning rally. Brady Burns also scalded the ball all day long for the ‘Nooks, notching a hit and scoring a run in the win.
“We’ve kind of scratched and clawed our way back,” Walker said. “It’s just one of those things where we were lucky to walk off the field with a win. That’s the way we’re looking at it.”
Kalama wrapped up their regular season with a record of 8-2 (8-1 league), good enough for second place in the C2BL. The ‘Nooks are set to host a District crossover game on April 27.
Mules “clobber” the ball, Loggers in five
CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum did what it does best Thursday against Onalaska, putting up big inning after big inning in a 16-5 win in five innings.
“That’s definitely our strength,” coach Marc Niemeyer said. “We can hit the ball.”
Wrapping up their 12-game regular season, the Mules are averaging over 10 runs per game, and that includes two games where they were shut out. In their seven wins, that number goes up above 13 runs per contest.
Thursday, the Mules struck early with a six-run rally in the bottom of the first, then ended the game with another six runs in the fifth, as Ashden Niemeyer sent everyone home with a 2-RBI double to put the hosts up by 11 with two outs in the frame.
Niemeyer finished with a 4-for-5 day at the plate, adding a two-run home run. He was joined by six other Mules to finish with multi-hit days.
Brody Carlson went 3-for-4 with three runs driven in, while his brother Beau added a double on a 2-for-4 day.
Chance Cothren finished his day 2-for-3 with two runs driven in, Dominic Curl went 2-for-4 himself, and Jake Leitz added two hits and two RBIs. Coming off the bench, Grant Wilson went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs of his own.
“Our 1-through-9, they were all confident, and they all swing it pretty well,” Niemeyer said. “It was our senior night, the emotions and all of that were through the roof. They were raring to go.”
With the District tournament on the horizon, Niemeyer turned to his trusty Johnny All-Staff to see the game through. Tanner Collupy threw two shutout innings in the start, and Cothern, Beau Carlson, and Curl combined to throw the final five innings.
“We were just keeping low pitch counts to be healthy for Monday,” Niemeyer said.
The four held the Loggers to just three hits, with the Mules having to help the visitors to score runs. In the top of the fifth, Onalaska took advantage of two errors and a hit batter to plate three and trim the deficit to 10-5, before the Wahkiakum bats rallied in the bottom of the frame to end the game.
Wahkiakum (7-4-1) will open up its postseason next week against Ilwaco.
Toledo win by two at Stevenson
CARSON — The Toledo baseball team’s long bus ride back from its game against Stevenson was made much more pleasant by a 7-5 win down in the gorge of the big river.
The middle of the Toledo lineup did the bulk of the damage at the plate, with Geoffrey Glass and Mason Miller putting together two-hit days in the sixth and seventh spots in the order, and Ryan Bloomstrom adding a double and two RBIs right behind them.
Toledo put up four runs in the top of the second to set the tone after falling behind 1-0 after the first, then added runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh to maintain their edge.
Bloomstrom toed the rubber in the start for Toledo, allowing two runs in four innings of work. He came back out for the bottom of the fifth but was unable to record an out, finishing his line with five runs — three earned — allowed on four hits and two walks in four frames. Brannon Guyer then entered the game out of the bullpen and snuffed out any hopes of a Stevenson rally, pitching three shutout innings and striking out three.
Toledo ends its season with a record of 5-6, and will await its postseason fate next.
Beavers’ bring the wood, bash Trappers
VANCOUVER — Woodland went off for 16 hits in a 2A GSHL baseball affair at Fort Vancouver on Thursday on its way to a 13-1 win.
The game was halted after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule as the Beavers scored in every inning except the fourth. An eight run outburst in the second inning providing early separation.
Tyler young was 4-for-4 in the game for Woodland with three RBIs and a run scored. Daymon Gressett added three hits and three RBIs while scoring three runs. Caden Norton, Daniel Blottenberger and Tyler Hughes all added a pair of hits to the winning tally.
On the mound the Beavers took turns frustrating Trappers batters. Norton tossed 2 ⅓ innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs and two hits. Keaten Stansberry pitched 1 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief with two strikeouts while Brett Martynowiez tossed a scoreless inning with no hits allowed and one strikeout.
Woodland (2-8) was scheduled to play at R.A. Long on Friday before hosting Hockinson on Monday.
Comets run-rule Vikings for league crown
NASELLE — Mossyrock had enough to hang one crooked number, but Naselle had the firepower to put up four, and that proved to be more than enough as the Comets took out the Vikings 14-4 in five innings to take the 1B Coastal League crown.
The Vikings plated two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Comets came back with two of their own to tie it in the bottom half of the frame. Naselle followed that up with two more in the second to take the lead, and exploded for five runs in both the third and fourth innings to go ahead by 10.
“The boys really showed up tonight and responded well after our last couple of games looking sluggish,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said.
Warren Wirkkala went 2-for-2 with a single, a double, and five RBIs to lead the Naselle offense. Danniel Holt and Chase Johnson both put up two-hit days. All three Strange brothers got a hit apiece and combined to score six runs.