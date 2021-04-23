Baseball Roundup: Toutle Lake tops Mounties to claim C2BL title; Naselle captures crown, too

Walker turned to Shayden Jones in order to get out of the jam and Jones did not disappoint, finishing the next 4 ⅓ innings to complete the game and earn the win. Along the way he allowed just two hits, one walk and one unearned run while striking out four Pirates.

“I was warming up Cooney but the guy was throwing strikes and I rolled with him,” Walker said.

But five errors in the field put Kalama behind beginning in the third inning, so it took a few hot bats to put Jones in position for a win.

Again, Jones was the guy carrying the water for Kalama. He was 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs on the day and finished just a home run short of the cycle. That hit parade included an RBI double in the fifth inning that proved to be the difference maker in the game.

“He’s been on a tear lately,” Walker said of Jones.

In the fourth inning, it was Dylan Mills who came up big with a 2-RBI base knock that propelled Kalama from a 4-3 deficit to a 5-4 lead.

Todd Tabor added a hit down the line for Kalama in the fifth inning to help spark what wound up as the winning rally. Brady Burns also scalded the ball all day long for the ‘Nooks, notching a hit and scoring a run in the win.