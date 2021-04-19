Baseball Roundup: Toledo takes it to Winlock, twice

WINLOCK — There were plenty of fans on hand to root-root-root for the home team, Saturday, but the Cardinals did not win, and as the saying goes, it was a shame. Not that the Toledo faithful were spilling any tears as Cheese Town nine won both ends of a Central 2B League doubleheader by scores of 14-1 and 19-0.
After allowing one run in the top of the first inning to get the day started Winlock answered right back with a hit and a stolen base from leadoff Landon Tiemens and an RBI double from starting pitcher Mekhi Morlin.
In that moment it seemed that south Lewis County baseball fans were in for a long day of great baseball between rivals. As it turned out, everyone was simply in for a long day.
Toledo racked up 27 hits on the day and scored eight runs in two separate innings on the way to a pair of ten-run mercy rule abbreviated victories. As for Winlock, its bats went cold and its defense went rancid in the mid-summer’s like heat.
Jesse Towns pounded out three hits and scored three runs to lead the Toledo offense in the opener. Geoffrey Glass added a double, driving in two runs and scoring twice himself. Brannon Guyer notched a pair of doubles to the deep outfield alleys, drove in a run and scored a pair himself and Mason Miller added two hits, and a matching set of RBIs and runs.
On the mound Ryan Bloomstrom proved to be just about untouchable for Toledo. He spun five innings with one hit, one run, 11 strikeouts to his credit and just one walk against his name.
In the rematch, Kaven Winters led Toledo at the plate out of the number two slot in the lineup, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Rogan Stanley added two hits with three RBIs and two runs while Carson Gould contributed two hits with three RBIs and three runs.
Leadoff hitter Rayder Stemkoski scored four times with a pair of RBIs while Guyer doubled again and drove in two runs. Glass had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run while Carson Olmstead and Aidebn Umbriaco scurried around the bases for triples.
Caiden Schultz took care of the pitching duties in Game 2, striking out seven over three innings and allowing just two hits. The boldly bearded Guyer tossed the final two innings, allowing no hits with five strikeouts.
Just like the first game of the day, Tiemens and Morlin came away with the only hits in the Winlock loss.
“We finally got the bats going today,” Toledo coach Bill Waag said. “That was good today. Not only the hits, but we hit it hard.”
After the wins in Egg Town, Toledo immediately began preparing for the fearsome Fighting Ducks of Toutle Lake. The two teams from the road to volcano country were set to square off Monday, and Toledo knows they’ll have to bring their A-game to compete.
“It’s gonna be up to the boys,” Waag said. “We have to play well in all those phases of the game to compete with (Toutle Lake). The boys are excited, but we’re gonna have to keep swinging it, throwing strikes and mixing up the pitches to keep the batters off balance and rely on the defense to make the routine plays.”
Toledo (4-5) was scheduled to host Toutle Lake on Monday, while Winlock (4-8) was slated to visit Rainier (WA).
Monarchs split doubleheader with Montesano
Montesano came all the way to Longview for a doubleheader on Saturday with Mark Morris, but it was the hosts who looked like they’d been on the bus for two hours in Game 1, with the offense sputtering in a 4-1 Game 1 loss. Then after a brief break, the Monarchs found their bats in the sequel, hammering out three crooked numbers in a five-inning 12-1 win.
Tristan Warden threw a complete game for the Monarchs in Game 2, allowing just one run in the first inning before shutting the Bulldogs out in the last four frames. He gave up one hit all game long and struck out seven.
“Tristan Warden threw his best game of the year,” coach Brock Mylkebust said. “This is great momentum going into a big week of league games.”
At the dish, Jaden Anderson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Langston Bartell also ended up with a pair of two-baggers, going 2-for-3, while Stephen Hammergren and Dossen Morrow went 2-for-3 with a single and a double.
After falling behind in the top of the first, Mark Morris woke up offensively, plating six runs in the bottom of the frame and adding three more in the second. The Monarchs kept scoring with a run in the third and two in the fourth, finishing with 12 runs on 12 hits.
That was a stark difference from what went on in Game 1, when each side was only able to score in one inning apiece in a pitchers’ duel. Hammergren took the hard-luck loss with 10 four runs allowed — all in the top of the third — on three hits in four innings, striking out 10. He was replaced by Morrow, who shut Montesano out in the fifth, sixth, and seventh, but the Monarchs were only able to rack up a lone run in the bottom of the fifth, finishing with just three hits.
Mark Morris (6-3) is slated to host Hockinson for a doubleheader on Wednesday.