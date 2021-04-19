Baseball Roundup: Toledo takes it to Winlock, twice

In the rematch, Kaven Winters led Toledo at the plate out of the number two slot in the lineup, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Rogan Stanley added two hits with three RBIs and two runs while Carson Gould contributed two hits with three RBIs and three runs.

Leadoff hitter Rayder Stemkoski scored four times with a pair of RBIs while Guyer doubled again and drove in two runs. Glass had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run while Carson Olmstead and Aidebn Umbriaco scurried around the bases for triples.

Caiden Schultz took care of the pitching duties in Game 2, striking out seven over three innings and allowing just two hits. The boldly bearded Guyer tossed the final two innings, allowing no hits with five strikeouts.

Just like the first game of the day, Tiemens and Morlin came away with the only hits in the Winlock loss.

“We finally got the bats going today,” Toledo coach Bill Waag said. “That was good today. Not only the hits, but we hit it hard.”

After the wins in Egg Town, Toledo immediately began preparing for the fearsome Fighting Ducks of Toutle Lake. The two teams from the road to volcano country were set to square off Monday, and Toledo knows they’ll have to bring their A-game to compete.