Baseball Roundup: Toledo hangs tough, falls to Fighting Ducks

Carson Gould, Kaden Sellards, Conner Gilreath, Geoff Glass and Rowdy Kirkendoll all had one hit each for Toledo.

“(We) had runners in scoring position in three different innings, but couldn’t come up with the clutch hit,” Waag noted. “The closest that (we) came to scoring was in the third inning when Justin Filla tried to steal home on a passed ball and was thrown out on a close play at the plate.”

Filla was forced to leave the game after injuring his finger on the play.

“This was the best game we have played this year,” Waag said. “I’m really proud of how the boys battled tonight right up to the end. We need to continue bringing that energy to each game.”

Toledo (4-6, 3-6 league) is scheduled to play Stevenson in Carson on Thursday. Toutle Lake (11-0) was slated to host Forks on Tuesday for a non-league contest before heading to Lacey on Thursday to face Rainier at the Regional Athletic Complex.

Mules hold off Bulldogs

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum was able to fend off a late charge by the Bulldogs in order to claim a 6-2 win in C2BL baseball play.