Baseball Roundup: Toledo hangs tough, falls to Fighting Ducks

TOLEDO — Toutle Lake had just about all they could handle Monday but still found a way to win as they escaped Toledo with a 1-0 win in Central 2B League baseball action.
“Just a great high school baseball game that turned into a pitcher’s duel,” Toledo coach Bill Waag said.
Zach Swanson pitched the first five innings for Toutle Lake, striking out eight batters while allowing three hits and no earned runs. Connor Cox took off the tools of ignorance and climbed the hill for the final two innings, striking out one batter while surrendering two hits on his way to securing the save that kept the Fighting Ducks perfect season alive.
Toutle Lake pushed across their lone run in the fifth inning and was outhit by Toledo 5-4 on the day.
Jackson Cox drove in the Ducks’ only run and had one of Toutle’s hits. Connor Cox, Camden Wheatley, and Dylan Fraidenburg had the rest of the hits for the Ducks. Fraidenburg scored what turned out to be the winning run.
For Toledo, freshman Caiden Schultz got the start on the mound and struck out ten Ducks while allowing four hits and no earned runs over five innings. However, an error by the Toledo defense allowed Toutle to push a run across on Schultz’ watch. Brannnon Guyer pitched the final two innings for the home team. He walked one batter but didn’t allow a hit.
Carson Gould, Kaden Sellards, Conner Gilreath, Geoff Glass and Rowdy Kirkendoll all had one hit each for Toledo.
“(We) had runners in scoring position in three different innings, but couldn’t come up with the clutch hit,” Waag noted. “The closest that (we) came to scoring was in the third inning when Justin Filla tried to steal home on a passed ball and was thrown out on a close play at the plate.”
Filla was forced to leave the game after injuring his finger on the play.
“This was the best game we have played this year,” Waag said. “I’m really proud of how the boys battled tonight right up to the end. We need to continue bringing that energy to each game.”
Toledo (4-6, 3-6 league) is scheduled to play Stevenson in Carson on Thursday. Toutle Lake (11-0) was slated to host Forks on Tuesday for a non-league contest before heading to Lacey on Thursday to face Rainier at the Regional Athletic Complex.
Mules hold off Bulldogs
CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum was able to fend off a late charge by the Bulldogs in order to claim a 6-2 win in C2BL baseball play.
Tanner Collupy pitched the first 5 ⅓ innings for the Mules before running into trouble and handing the ball off to Beau Carlson for the final five outs. Trystan Collupy handled the catching duties for all seven innings. For their efforts Collupy wound up with the win and Carlson notched the save.
“(Tanner) threw a lot of strikes, limited base runners and we played some solid defense behind him,” Wahkiakum coach Marc Niemeyer said.
Wahkiakum went up 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning and then added one more in the fourth frame and three more in the fifth. Beau Carlson led the Mules at the plate with a double, a triple and five RBIs. Zakk Carlson was 3-for-3 for the Mules with a double.
Wahkiakum (6-4-1, 5-4-1 league) is scheduled to host Onalaska on Thursday for their regular season finale.
Winlock gift wraps win for Mounties
LACEY — Winlock gave up just four hits but gave away a baker’s dozen worth of runs in a 13-3 loss to Rainier on Monday in a C2BL baseball affair.
The Cardinals defense failed to back up their pitchers, committing five errors on the way to the mercy-rule abbreviated contest. During the five innings of action, though, the Winlock pitchers did themselves no favors, either, with ten combined free passes between walks and hit batters.
Aiden Eitel was the only Winlock pitcher to throw a zero on the board when he pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning that included two strikeouts.
At the plate, Mekhi Morlin continued to swing a hot bat and showed off some sneaky speed with a triple in the first inning. Morlin eventually scored on a passed ball. Chris Heikkila had the Cardinals’ only other hit on the day.
Winlock (4-9) is scheduled to wrap up their season with a game at Napavine on Thursday.
Comets can’t get bats going against Titans
NASELLE — The Comets forgot to bring their A-game to the field in a non-league baseball contest against Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Monday, falling 12-2 in five innings.
According to Comets coach Randy Lindstrom his team simply “didn’t show up to play.”
The results back up that assessment as a typically tenacious Naselle team laid eggs in every inning except for the first while allowing the Titans to tee off at the plate.
“Too many free passes, And we didn’t make our adjustments to their slower pitching,” coach Lindstrom noted.
On offense the Comets could muster just four hits all day. Joey Strang, Clay Bergeson, Jerred Laney and Jack Strange all had one hit each. Jimmy Strange was the only Comet to drive in a run.
Bergeson handled final 3 ⅔ innings of work on the mound for Naselle, striking out three batters along the way.
Naselle is hoping the loss is just a bump in the road as they look to capture a league title later this week. The Comets will host Mossyrock for a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 3:30 p.m.