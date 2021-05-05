Baseball roundup: Schueller shines in return, Kelso beats Evergreen; Monarchs end on walk-off

KELSO — In Kelso skipper Tom D’Aboy’s original plans, Jase Schueller was supposed to take the hill for the Hilanders in their season opener two weeks ago. The night before that could happen, though, the senior had to go to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, sidelining him for the first five games of the shortened season.

Tuesday, Schueller made his return to the hill in a Kelso uniform, and threw three solid innings to lead the Hilanders to an 8-5 win over Evergreen.

“It was good to get Schueller out there in a game for the first time this year,” D’Aboy said. “We were pleased with how he threw. Looking forward to getting him up to 100%.”

With his senior ace just over two weeks removed from surgery, D’Aboy kept Schueller under 50 pitches. In his three innings of work, Schuller allowed four hits and a walk, but just let in one run.

Ben Muraski took over on the mound in the fourth and gave up two runs in three innings of his own, and Zeke Smith saw the game out in the seventh.

At the plate, Kelso only put together five hits, but drew nine walks and four hit batters — three times were Muraski, as it happened — and made enough of its chances.