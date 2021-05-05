Baseball roundup: Schueller shines in return, Kelso beats Evergreen; Monarchs end on walk-off

KELSO — In Kelso skipper Tom D’Aboy’s original plans, Jase Schueller was supposed to take the hill for the Hilanders in their season opener two weeks ago. The night before that could happen, though, the senior had to go to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, sidelining him for the first five games of the shortened season.
Tuesday, Schueller made his return to the hill in a Kelso uniform, and threw three solid innings to lead the Hilanders to an 8-5 win over Evergreen.
“It was good to get Schueller out there in a game for the first time this year,” D’Aboy said. “We were pleased with how he threw. Looking forward to getting him up to 100%.”
With his senior ace just over two weeks removed from surgery, D’Aboy kept Schueller under 50 pitches. In his three innings of work, Schuller allowed four hits and a walk, but just let in one run.
Ben Muraski took over on the mound in the fourth and gave up two runs in three innings of his own, and Zeke Smith saw the game out in the seventh.
At the plate, Kelso only put together five hits, but drew nine walks and four hit batters — three times were Muraski, as it happened — and made enough of its chances.
The Hilanders gave Schueller a lead at the first possible moment, bringing two runs home in the bottom of the first. After Muraski took over, Kelso added three more in the bottom of the fourth, another in the fifth, and two in the sixth.
“The guys did a good job rallying in the fourth through sixth innings,” D’Aboy said. “Lots of free passes that we took advantage of.”
Thomas Hensley had the only multi-hit outing of the day for Kelso, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Chico Huntington had a triple, and Hunter Letteer hit a double.
Kelso (4-2) is slated to take on Heritage next Monday.
MM nabs walk-off win in season finale
A walk-off single from Carson Ness gave Mark Morris a dramatic 2-1 win over Woodland in a pitcher’s duel in the team’s final home game of the season during the consolation round of the 2A GSHL baseball playoffs on Tuesday.
“A walk off win for the team and the seniors in their final game at home is a fun way to end the season,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said.
The Monarchs broke into the scoring column first on an RBI knock from Jaxon Eaton in the bottom half of the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead.
That lead would hold until the top half of the seventh thanks to a dominant pitching performance from Jamison Watson. The Monarchs' righty pitched a complete game and held the Beavers scoreless for six innings before he surrendered the tying run in the top of the seventh. Watson allowed just four hits and struck out five batters on the night.
“Jamison Watson threw a great game and kept us in it the whole time,” Myklebust said.
With the game tied at 1-1 entering the bottom half of the final frame, the Monarchs needed to manufacture a run to avoid heading to extras and save Watson’s gem on the mound.
Brock Messinger got the Monarchs going with a one-out single to put the winning run on base. A walk from Corbin Jensen and a single from Langston Bartell put the winning run just 90-feet away and loaded the bases for the Monarchs with one out. That's when Ness brought Messinger home on a single to left field to cap off the victory and earn Watson the win on the mound in the process.
The win gives Mark Morris an exclamation point on the end of a season that marked a big step in the right direction for the program.
“We end the season 11-5, with the most wins in over 6 seasons even with a condensed schedule and reach the playoffs for the first time in these Monarch baseball player's career,” first year skipper Myklebust said. “I'm proud of the way our young group competed all year and we're excited for baseball season in 2022.”