Baseball Roundup: ‘Nooks knock off T-Wolves

KALAMA — When the Chinooks play home games this season it takes a full team effort just to get all the bells and whistles in place. Without a traditional home field, the Kalama baseball team has been using Haydu Park in the games where they have last at bat, but before they get to take the field they’ve got to load up a truck full of shovels and rakes and other implements of destruction in order to prep the field.

On Monday, the ‘Nooks made sure to pack their bats with the rest of their tools and then put them all to use with expert precision on their way to a 23-8 win over Morton-White Pass in a mercy rule abbreviated C2BL affair.

Kalama pounded out 17 hits in the game and put up nine of their runs in the first inning in order to set the nine pound hammer tone for the day.

“That did the job,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “They walked us a lot too but we had 17 hits so we’ll take that.”

Shayden Jones had a pair of hits and rove in four runs in the win and Brady Burns added three hits with a RBI. Tommy Brandenburg was 3-for-3 at the plate with a trio of RBIs and wound up just a homerun short of the cycle.