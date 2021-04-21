Baseball Roundup: ‘Nooks knock off Napavine with last ditch rally

NAPAVINE — The last time Kalama took the field they lost something more important than a game, they lost their star player to a season-ending injury. That sort of shock to an antiquated system is sure to change perspectives in a hurry.
With Tommy Brandenburg's broken ankle still fresh in their collective mind, a loss on the field on Tuesday wouldn’t have been the end of the world for the Chinooks. At the same time, it may well have marked the end of their run as serious contenders in the Central 2B League and the upcoming District Tournament. After all, there’s only so many blows that even a juggernaut like Kalama can take before folding up like a cartoon Transformer running short on their precious energon.
All of that is to say, a win is always better than a loss for team morale and when push came to shove the Chinooks chose the former over the latter with a 12-11 victory over Napavine.
But it wasn’t easy.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning Kalama fell behind, and it fell behind by a lot. In fact, the Chinooks wouldn’t see a lead again until the seventh inning.
“We buckled down and made some plays,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “It was just ugly, ugly baseball for the first few innings.”
After going up by a run ever so briefly, Kalama surrendered two runs in the bottom of the first and then six more in the second inning.
“We had seven walks. They had a grand slam. So that was pretty great,” Walker said with a heavy dose of sarcasm seeping through. “Pretty friggin’ awesome when you give up a shot like that after three walks and an error earlier in the inning.”
Napavine’s Gavin Parker was the batsman behind the grand salami.
Trailing 8-1, the Chinooks battled back to put up a three spot in the third frame but then immediately gave those three runs back in the bottom half of the inning to fall behind 11-4.
“Napavine can hit. They put the ball in play, man. We only struck them out five times and three of those were the last five batters,” Walker said.
Keaton Fisher was the tough luck starting pitcher for Kalama but then Brady Burns took over and tossed a bunch of zeros up on the scoreboard in order to give his team a chance to mount a comeback.
And the Chinooks’ bats obliged.
Kalama began their comeback in the sixth inning by putting up two runs, but they also left runners in scoring position and Walker wondered if there would be enough left in the tank to finish the job.
Trailing 11-6 entering the seventh inning the Chinooks first batter struck out and Walker’s fears metastasized further. But then a seeing eye single broke the seal on the bases and Kalama was back in business. Eventually, after a plethora of walks and a couple of runs, Keaton Fisher (remember that touch luck starting pitcher?) came up to the plate with the bases juiced. Sensing a chance for redemption, Fisher struck a sidewinding ball to the outfield that got by the centerfielder and rolled all the way to the wall to score three runs and give the Chinooks their first lead since the first inning.
That gilded rally might still be going if not for Fisher being thrown out at the plate trying to notch a T-Ball style inside the park homerun.
“It was a perfect throw by Laythan Demarest,” Walker said. “It had been anywhere else Keaton would have been safe.”
But the damage was already done. So, with a one run lead Walker turned the ball over to Noah Imboden for the bottom of the seventh and he promptly mowed down the Tigers to secure the come-from-behind win.
Shayden Jones was a big part of the Kalama offense against Napavine with two hits and three RBIs. Burns added a clutch hit with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dylan Mills notched three hits for the ‘Nooks in four at bats.
“He’s a tough guy to get out right now,” Walker said of Mills.
Kalama (7-2, 7-1 league) is scheduled to finish their regular season docket with a game at Adna on Thursday.
Ducks hold off Spartans, stay perfect
TOUTLE — Forks drove four hours southeast out of the rain forest for a non-league matchup with Toutle Lake, and all the Spartans got for their troubles was a four-hour ride back to through the trees to contemplate the Ducks’ 7-6 win.
It was the second one-run win in as many days for Toutle Lake — after the Ducks’ 1-0 nail biter against Toledo — though this one was more on the Ducks themselves for making it so close, with three errors leading to a six-run inning for Forks in the fifth frame.
“It was a little uncharacteristic, for sure,” coach Jerry Johnson said.
Those six runs — all unearned — were all that Camden Wheatley gave up on the day for Toutle Lake. The sophomore went the distance on the mound for the Ducks for his second win in four days, striking out nine and giving up four hits in seven innings.
“He had command of everything,” Johnson said. “A couple of his early breakers got away high, but his fastball was hitting spots.”
Wheatley did end up finding his offspeed stuff late to go along with the heater. Facing the top of the Forks order one last time in the top of the seventh, he finished the game with two strikeouts — both on breaking balls.
Offensively, the Ducks blitzed the Spartans before the visitors had completely woken up from their bus ride, putting up two runs in the first and two more in the second.
Forks’ big error-aided inning put the Spartans up 6-4 briefly, but Toutle Lake came back with a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth, powered by a 2-RBI single by freshman Zach Swanson.
Jackson Cox had three hits to lead the Ducks. Fisher Wassell had two, and Dylan Faidenberg and Connor Cox both smacked doubles. John Nicholson didn’t get a hit for Toutle Lake, but found his way on base three times with walks, and swiped two bags, and scored two runs.
Toutle Lake (12-0) is scheduled to play Rainier (Wash.) in Lacey on Thursday.
Hilanders blanked by Battle Ground
BATTLE GROUND — Kelso’s bats didn’t have another comeback or two in them Tuesday, as the Hilanders dropped their first road contest of the season 2-0 at Battle Ground.
The Hilanders managed just four hits across seven innings, drew one walk, and struck out 10 times. Two of those hits came from senior left fielder Thomas Hensley, who went 2-for-3 on the day. Chico Huntington went 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch, and Sean McFarland had the remaining Kelso hit.
The offensive struggles kept the Hilanders from helping out Benjamin Muraski and Zeke Smith, who combined for a shut-down performance and held the Tigers to six hits.
“Muraski and Smith both pitched great,” coach Tom D’Aboy said. “I’m very pleased with how they competed and kept us in the game.”
Muraski gave up the two runs — both in the bottom of the third inning — and took the hard-luck loss, allowing five hits and two walks in four innings of work. A day after a rough outing in relief against Camas, Smith looked much better Tuesday, striking out three and giving up just one hit in two innings.
Kelso (0-2) is scheduled to host Mountain View next Monday.
Tigers fall to Warrenton in opener
WARRENTON — Clatskanie baseball played their first contest since 2019 on Tuesday and they're probably trying to get back to the future after being no-hit and falling 16-1 to the Warriors in five innings.
The Tigers used four pitchers as they waded through the tough Warrenton lineup time after time. Ayden Boursaw, Topher McDonnell, Jordyn Ward and Isaiah Top all took turns slinging the rawhide.
It was Topher who scored the lone run for the Tigers. After being hit by a pitch and advancing on a passed ball Topher scored on an error following a line drive by Ward.
Clatskanie (0-1) is set to host Warrenton for a doubleheader on Friday starting at 3 p.m. A special field dedication ceremony in honor of Lester Wallace is slated to take place in between games.