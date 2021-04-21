Baseball Roundup: ‘Nooks knock off Napavine with last ditch rally

“We had seven walks. They had a grand slam. So that was pretty great,” Walker said with a heavy dose of sarcasm seeping through. “Pretty friggin’ awesome when you give up a shot like that after three walks and an error earlier in the inning.”

Napavine’s Gavin Parker was the batsman behind the grand salami.

Trailing 8-1, the Chinooks battled back to put up a three spot in the third frame but then immediately gave those three runs back in the bottom half of the inning to fall behind 11-4.

“Napavine can hit. They put the ball in play, man. We only struck them out five times and three of those were the last five batters,” Walker said.

Keaton Fisher was the tough luck starting pitcher for Kalama but then Brady Burns took over and tossed a bunch of zeros up on the scoreboard in order to give his team a chance to mount a comeback.

And the Chinooks’ bats obliged.

Kalama began their comeback in the sixth inning by putting up two runs, but they also left runners in scoring position and Walker wondered if there would be enough left in the tank to finish the job.