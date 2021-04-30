Baseball Roundup: Monarchs walked off on by Rapids; Woodland undone by errors at Washougal

VANCOUVER — The playoff debut for every single player on the Mark Morris roster was a dream for six innings, but it quickly soured at the last minute as Columbia River struck for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with a 5-4 win.
It wasn’t the storybook ending for Mark Morris alum Brock Myklebust in his first year as a skipper for the Monarchs. But over the first six innings — along with the first 14 games of this crazy, shortened season — his team showed the beginnings of a turnaround from years past.
“I'm very proud of the way our guys competed today and all year,” Myklebust said. “Our initial season goal was to make the playoffs. We did that. We came up short of our ultimate goal, a District championship. However, I believe this team turned the page for Mark Morris Baseball.”
Stephen Hammergren set the tone early with a three-run home run in the first inning off of Sawyer Parkin, who struck out a dozen Monarchs when the Rapids played Mark Morris just a week ago. The sophomore drove in another run in the third on an RBI single, but Columbia River clawed back a run in each of the first three innings, setting up a wild game of hold-on in the home stretch.
Langston Bartell buckled down on the hill for the next three frames, pitching for his life with a one-run lead, with the Monarchs supporting him in the field with their gloves.
“Langston Bartell threw a heck of a game and kept us in it,” Myklebust said. “Defensively, Brock Messinger was the MVP in left field. He made numerous game changing plays out there.”
But after six innings of work — striking out one, allowing seven hits and three walks — Bartell hit his pitch count, and Myklebust had to go to the bullpen.
Dossen Morrow came in to the hill, but only lasted two batters, as an error behind him and a single put two runners on. Myklebust then gave the ball to Jaden Anderson, but not before calling for an intentional walk to load the bases and put a force out in play all around the diamond.
But a wild pitch brought the tying run home and moved every runner up 90 feet. Myklebust intentionally loaded the bases again, and the plan worked at first, with a grounder to first getting thrown home to force out the lead runner. But Anderson went to a full count on the next batter before throwing him ball four and bringing home the winning run to end it.
“This game is a tough pill to swallow for the players and coaching staff,” Myklebust said. “We played great all game and the bottom of the seventh inning, the ball didn't bounce our way.”
Aside from Hammergren, Jared Noel hit a double for the Monarchs. Bartell, Kellen Desbiens, and Corbin Jensen all had singles in the loss.
Mark Morris (9-6) is scheduled to play Woodland at home on Tuesday in a consolation game.
Errors doom Beavers against Washougal
WASHOUGAL — Mickey Woodward’s defense didn’t do him many favors Friday, as Woodland fell 6-1 to Washougal in the 2A GSHL baseball playoffs.
Woodward gave up runs in five of the six innings he threw, but only the one in the bottom of the fifth was earned. The Beavers made seven errors behind their ace — only the first and fifth innings featured no Woodland miscues — letting the Panthers jump out to a 5-0 lead with just one earned run.
After Woodward retired the side in order in the bottom of the first, Washougal struck for a run in the second on an error. In the second, the Panthers added two more on a triple, followed by an error-aided four-bagger on a ball to deep right field. Washougal led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, and Woodland cashed it in for the hosts on yet another miscue.
Woodward gave up his one earned run in the sixth on a single, a stolen base, and an RBI double, but the Beavers gifted one more unearned one in the sixth.
The Woodland hurler’s final line boasted seven strikeouts, seven hits, and no walks, on 83 pitches.
Meanwhile, the Beavers struggled at the dish, with 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
Daniel Blottenberger had two of Woodland’s four hits, and drove in the lone Beaver run of the game in the top of the sixth, but it was too little, too late.
Daymon Gressett and Andrew Hegewaled had the only other hits of the day for Woodland.
Woodland (4-7) is scheduled to plat at Mark Morris in a consolation game on Tuesday.
Columbians drop hammer early on Bulldogs
RAINIER — The Rainier offense didn’t wait around to get going at home against Willamina, exploding for 11 runs before the Bulldogs could force them back in the dugout in the opening act of a five-inning, 17-1 win Friday.
The easy win let coach John Karns empty out his bench with an entire second team of Columbians. In all, 18 Rainier players came to the plate in their four innings on offense, with 11 notching hits and two more getting on base via walks.
Austin Stout, Brayden Marcum, Jake Sorenson, and Nic George all had two-hit days for the Columbians before being subbed out. Kenney Tripp, Josh Ellis, Korbin Howell, and Jake Breeden added doubles, with Breeden leading the team with four runs driven in.
On the hill, Karns kept the pitch counts down, using four pitchers to get through five innings. Stout earned the win, allowing one baserunner on a walk but striking out five in two hitless innings. Ellis allowed one run on a hit and a pair of walks but struck out six more.
Rainier (8-0) is now on an eight-game winning streak to open the 2021 season, its best start to a year since 2008. One more win would match that team record starting mark. The Columbians have hit double digits in the scoring column in all but one game, and have given up a total of three runs over their past four contests.