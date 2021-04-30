Baseball Roundup: Monarchs walked off on by Rapids; Woodland undone by errors at Washougal

VANCOUVER — The playoff debut for every single player on the Mark Morris roster was a dream for six innings, but it quickly soured at the last minute as Columbia River struck for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with a 5-4 win.

It wasn’t the storybook ending for Mark Morris alum Brock Myklebust in his first year as a skipper for the Monarchs. But over the first six innings — along with the first 14 games of this crazy, shortened season — his team showed the beginnings of a turnaround from years past.

“I'm very proud of the way our guys competed today and all year,” Myklebust said. “Our initial season goal was to make the playoffs. We did that. We came up short of our ultimate goal, a District championship. However, I believe this team turned the page for Mark Morris Baseball.”

Stephen Hammergren set the tone early with a three-run home run in the first inning off of Sawyer Parkin, who struck out a dozen Monarchs when the Rapids played Mark Morris just a week ago. The sophomore drove in another run in the third on an RBI single, but Columbia River clawed back a run in each of the first three innings, setting up a wild game of hold-on in the home stretch.