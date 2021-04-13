Baseball Roundup: Monarchs mashed by Spudders

RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris wound up in a hole early on Monday and wound up buried by the Ridgefield bats in 2A Greater St. Helens League baseball action in an 11-4 loss.
The Spudders took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then added a pair of runs in the third and fourth innings to separate themselves for good. Back-to-back two-run innings in the fifth and sixth innings gave Ridgefield their final tally as they banged out 16 hits on the day.
“Our pitchers did a better job throwing strikes,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said.
Jamison Watson handled the first three innings of work on the hill for the Monarchs. Tristan Warden pitched the fourth and fifth frames and Kellen Desbiens finished off the hurling duties in the sixth. Desbiens also earned a nod from the Mark Morris coaching staff for his defensive effort at second base earlier in the game.
At the plate the Monarchs never conceded the outcome of the contest, putting up four runs over the final two innings. The Mark Morris offense was led by Stephen Hammergren who was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Catcher Carson Ness added a double and a pair of RBIs.
After seeing Ridgefield with his own eyes, Myklebust believes the Spudders have a legitimate shot at taking top honors in the 2A GSHL, but they’re going to have to work for it.
“I think Columbia River is at the top right now, but Ridgefield isn’t too far behind,” Myklebust said. “River’s pitching staff is one of the biggest in the state it sounds like.”
Mark Morris (3-2) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Fort Vancouver starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
River proves too much for Beavers
VANCOUVER — Columbia River blanked the Beavers on Monday while putting up a baker’s dozen worth of runs in a 13-0 win over Woodland in 2A GSHL baseball action.
River scored in every inning of the mercy rule abbreviated contest with two runs in both of the first two innings, five runs in the third and four more in the fifth. Columbia River belted out 11 hits along the way.
Woodland was forced to split the pitching duties between Brett Martnowiez, Mark Morales, Keaten Stansberry, Blaine Hix and Asher Ulibarri as each pitcher had their own set of struggles. A trio of defensive errors behind those hurlers didn’t help the visitors’ cause.
At the plate the Beavers were only able to scratch out a pair of hits. Daymon Gressett roped a double while Hix added a single.
Woodland (1-5) is set to host Ridgefield on Wednesday.
‘Nooks shutout Mules
CATHLAMET — Tommy Brandenburg was back to his old habits Monday as he tortured Wahkiakum hitters over six innings in a 6-0 win for Kalama in Central 2B League baseball happenings.
“Tommy threw well. He got into a couple hiccups there in the third and fourth innings. I think there might have been three innings in a row where they had multiple runners on base,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “There wasn’t much hit hard. We just quite honestly didn’t make plays behind him.”
Brandenburg finished his outing with 13 strikeouts over six innings, with four hits, two walks and zero runs allowed.
Noah Imboden took over the pitching duties in the seventh innings and turned in an immaculate inning with three strikeouts on nine pitches.
“He was pretty dialed in,” Walker said.
On a field that abuts a pioneer cemetery, including the final resting place of Chief Wahkiakum himself, stranger things are well known to happen. This time around, though, there were no obvious interventions by the baseball gods; just dominant pitching by the flame throwing Chinooks.
“Usually a lot of weird things happen… The weirdest thing today is that their mound is like 400 feet in the air. It’s a safety hazard,” Walker said. “If you are standing on home plate and you go all the way out to centerfield, I’ve been told it’s 13 feet lower out there than the level of home plate. So you are very much throwing uphill from the outfield.”
And the Chinooks made sure that Wahkiakum’s outfielders were throwing uphill all day long.
Shayden Jones and Brady Burns both notched a pair of hits and RBIs in the win and Ryan Cooney added two more hits while driving in a run of his own. Not to be left out of the hit parade, Jack Doerty clubbed an RBI double in the third inning as Kalama staked out a five run lead.
The perspective was a bit different from the home team dugout.
“Offensively, I was really proud of our guys,” Wahkiakum coach Marc Niemeyer. “They really swung the sticks. We had five hits off a phenomenal D-I pitcher, and we put the ball in play a lot.”
Chance Cothren led the Mules with a pair of hits on the day. Dominic Curl, Ashden Niemeyer and Tristan Collupy also added hits.
But with a potent Kalama offense in town, and some woes with the leather out in the field, Wahkiakum was never able to get everything pointed in the right direction all at one time.
“Defensively, we booted one ball, but other than that we were flying around and made some big plays,” Niemeyer said. “On the other side of it, we walked eight guys, and that’s the story of that game.”
Kalama (4-2) is scheduled to host Toledo on Wednesday. Wahkiakaum (4-3-1) is scheduled to play at Winlock on Wednesday.
Fighting Ducks overwhelm T-Wolves
TOUTLE — Zach Swanson notched another complete game on Monday as Toutle Lake defeated Morton-White Pass 14-1 in a C2BL baseball contest.
Swanson allowed just one hit in five innings of work during the mercy rule abbreviated contest, striking out a dozen T-Wolves batters and walking three more. At the plate, Swanson helped his own cause with three hits and two runs scored.
Toutle Lake took most of the drama out of the game right out of the chute when they put up seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. Six more runs for the Fighting Ducks in the second inning made it clear that it was going to be a short and frustrating day at the ballpark for Morton-White Pass.
The Ducks’ offense was also charged by Ryder Moss and Jackson Cox who each managed to score two runs and drive in a run on two hits. Camden Wheatley added an RBI on one base hit, Connor Cox drove in three runs on one base hit, and John Nicholson drove in two runs and scored a run with the help of one base knock.
Toutle Lake (8-0) is scheduled to host Wahkiakum on Saturday.
Tigers too much for Toledo
TOLEDO — The Cheese Town defense left plenty to be desired on Monday as they committed five errors and issued seven more free passes on the way to a 5-2 loss at the hands of Napavine in C2BL baseball action.
‘We didn’t make the plays that could have taken us out of a few innings,” Toledo coach Bill Waag said. “Napavine took advantage of our miscues and free passes.”
With a little help from their foes, Napavine was able to build on their lead a little at a time with one run in both the first and second innings, one more in the fifth and two runs for insurance in the sixth frame.
Toledo actually managed more hits in the contest than Napavine but was only able to push runners across in one inning. Those runs came in the bottom of the sixth and only served to erase the two insurance runs the Tigers had just posted.
Justin Filla led Toledo with two hits, a run scored and a stolen base. Caiden Schlutz added an RBI single for the home team and Geoff Glass managed a sacrifice fly to bring in Toledo’s other run. Kaden Sellards and Ryan Bloomstrom also notched hits in the loss.
Toledo (2-4) is scheduled to play at Kalama on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.
Comets burn Lake Quinault for two wins
AMANDA PARK — Following a long and winding bus ride the Comets took a little time to get up to warp speed on Monday, but they found the wormhole they were looking for eventually on the way to a 16-5 and 17-2 sweep of Lake Quinault in 1B baseball action.
“We showed up a little sluggish after our spring break kind of like the boys ate Cheetos , drank Coke, and played video games ‘til three in the morning,'' Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said. “Nonetheless we got the wins.”
Jimmy Strange took care of the first three innings of pitching duties for Naselle in the first contest before giving the ball to Carson Bergeson for the final three frames. The pitchers combined to hold the Elks to just six hits in the game.
At the plate, Jimmy Strange was 3-for-5 with two doubles. Joey Strange and Jason Harman were both 3-for-4 with a double and Warren Wirkkala added a pair of hits that included a two-bagger.
“Joe Strange really knocked the cover off the ball today,” Lindstrom said. “(He) had one homerun out to left and missed another one by a couple of feet off the wall.”
The Comets put up six runs in the fourth inning and seven runs in the sixth inning in order to end the game early via the ten-run mercy rule.
Jack Strange took to the hill for Naselle to start the second contest, a junior varsity affair, and earned the win as the Comets blitzed Lake Quinault in three innings.
A ten run third inning pushed the game beyond the point of no return as Naselle piled on the hosts. Bergeson launched a long ball in the nightcap and finished the game with four RBIs to go with two hits. Strange helped himself out at the plate with three hits, three runs scored and an RBI.
“Jack Strange in the JV game was the big hitter and threw well,” Coach Lindstrom noted.