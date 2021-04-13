Baseball Roundup: Monarchs mashed by Spudders

‘We didn’t make the plays that could have taken us out of a few innings,” Toledo coach Bill Waag said. “Napavine took advantage of our miscues and free passes.”

With a little help from their foes, Napavine was able to build on their lead a little at a time with one run in both the first and second innings, one more in the fifth and two runs for insurance in the sixth frame.

Toledo actually managed more hits in the contest than Napavine but was only able to push runners across in one inning. Those runs came in the bottom of the sixth and only served to erase the two insurance runs the Tigers had just posted.

Justin Filla led Toledo with two hits, a run scored and a stolen base. Caiden Schlutz added an RBI single for the home team and Geoff Glass managed a sacrifice fly to bring in Toledo’s other run. Kaden Sellards and Ryan Bloomstrom also notched hits in the loss.

Toledo (2-4) is scheduled to play at Kalama on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

Comets burn Lake Quinault for two wins

AMANDA PARK — Following a long and winding bus ride the Comets took a little time to get up to warp speed on Monday, but they found the wormhole they were looking for eventually on the way to a 16-5 and 17-2 sweep of Lake Quinault in 1B baseball action.