Baseball roundup: Kelso lands final punches in back-and-forth win

VANCOUVER — The Kelso baseball team found itself in a high-scoring affair Monday, but a clutch performance out of the bullpen by Sean McFarland and two late crooked innings gave them Hilanders a 16-8 win at Heritage.

“Good job by our guys sticking to it and grinding out a W,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said.

The first inning gave a teaser for how the rest of the game would go, with Kelso scoring four runs right away in the top of the frame, but Heritage answering back with five in its half on the back of crucial fielding errors to put up nine combined runs on the board before six outs had been recorded.

The Hilanders added another run in the second and made it 8-5 in the top of the fourth, but the Timberwolves had yet another answer with a three-spot in the bottom of the fourth, once again aided by errors by the Kelso defense.

All eight runs were charged to Carter Gaston, but none of them were earned. The junior struck out five and gave up seven hits and two walks, but left the game with one out in the bottom of the fourth and hoping for a no-decision.