Baseball roundup: Kelso lands final punches in back-and-forth win

VANCOUVER — The Kelso baseball team found itself in a high-scoring affair Monday, but a clutch performance out of the bullpen by Sean McFarland and two late crooked innings gave them Hilanders a 16-8 win at Heritage.
“Good job by our guys sticking to it and grinding out a W,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said.
The first inning gave a teaser for how the rest of the game would go, with Kelso scoring four runs right away in the top of the frame, but Heritage answering back with five in its half on the back of crucial fielding errors to put up nine combined runs on the board before six outs had been recorded.
The Hilanders added another run in the second and made it 8-5 in the top of the fourth, but the Timberwolves had yet another answer with a three-spot in the bottom of the fourth, once again aided by errors by the Kelso defense.
All eight runs were charged to Carter Gaston, but none of them were earned. The junior struck out five and gave up seven hits and two walks, but left the game with one out in the bottom of the fourth and hoping for a no-decision.
D’Aboy then gave the ball to McFarland, who got the Hilanders out of the fourth and proceeded to dazzle the Timberwolves the rest of the way. The junior only struck out two, but allowed just one baserunner — on a walk — in 3 2/3 no-hit innings out of the bullpen.
“McFarland did a great job in relief pounding the strike zone,” D’Aboy said.
Kelso broke the tie in the top of the sixth inning with a five-spot, then tacked four more runs on in the top of the seventh for good measure.
The top of the Kelso order — Tegan Connors, Chico Huntington, and Hunter Letteer — did its job of getting on base, going 7-for-11 and drawing three free passes. Behind them, the heart of the order — Thomas Hensley, Ben Muraski, Zachary Torppa, and Zeke Smith — combined for 10 RBIs.
Kelso (5-2) was scheduled to host Skyview on Tuesday.