Baseball Roundup: Jacks sunk by early errors at River; Naselle falls twice to Montesano

VANCOUVER —In the big inning, there were errors. In the end, R.A. Long lost.
The Lumberjacks committed eight errors in the field Thursday and surrendered six runs in the first inning on their way to a 15-5 loss in five innings of 2A Greater St. Helens league baseball play.
“The first inning was the nemesis again,” R.A. Long coach Ryan Littlefield said. “Fourth inning got out of hand. (We) can’t allow for that many mistakes against a team that good.”
That “out of hand” fourth inning saw River plate nine more runs to put an exclamation point on the drubbing.
Offensively, R.A. Long was able to put five hits and five runs on the board, including a two spot in the top of the fifth when their fate for an abbreviated mercy-rule loss was all but sealed.
Moose Kotera had a pair of hits and drove in a run out of the leadoff spot for the Lumberjacks and Aeybel Millian ripped a double with a pair of RBIs. Logan Dorland and Drew Grothoff both added a base knock and a run to the final tally.
R.A. Long (1-6) is slated to faceoff against Mark Morris at the Lumberyard on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Comets juggle schedule, lose twice to Monte
NASELLE — The Comets dropped a pair of on-the-fly non-league games against a hybrid JV/varsity baseball squad from Montesano, Thursday, as the Bulldogs visited big river country and left with wins to the tune of 8-5 and 11-2.
Those losses were the first of the season for Naselle.
“We showed up flat, and got things going a little too late,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said.
With five hits in the game, Naselle waited until the sixth inning for their offense to fully engage. That’s when the Comets scored all five of their runs to cut their deficit to 7-5. From their, though, the Bulldogs added on while Naselle’s bats went quiet.
Joey Strange led the Comets’ offense with two hits and a run driven in. Jason Harman, Jerred Laney and Jack Strange all had hits and scored runs. Jerred and Jack both had RBIs, too.
The rematch was supposed to be a reset for Naselle as they tested themselves against competition to classifications larger. It turned out to be a replay of the worst parts of their first effort.
The Bulldogs started scoring early with three runs in each of the first two frames, another in the third, and four more in the fifth inning. Meanwhile, the Naselle offense was once again only able to score in one inning, scoring two runs in the third inning.
Warren Wirkkala led the Comets with two hits. Clay Bergeson added a double and drove in a run. Joey Strange and Cannon Johnson both had base knocks, too.
But the big hit never showed up for Naselle and their gloves and arms too often failed them in between plate appearances.