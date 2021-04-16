Baseball Roundup: Jacks sunk by early errors at River; Naselle falls twice to Montesano

Those losses were the first of the season for Naselle.

“We showed up flat, and got things going a little too late,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said.

With five hits in the game, Naselle waited until the sixth inning for their offense to fully engage. That’s when the Comets scored all five of their runs to cut their deficit to 7-5. From their, though, the Bulldogs added on while Naselle’s bats went quiet.

Joey Strange led the Comets’ offense with two hits and a run driven in. Jason Harman, Jerred Laney and Jack Strange all had hits and scored runs. Jerred and Jack both had RBIs, too.

The rematch was supposed to be a reset for Naselle as they tested themselves against competition to classifications larger. It turned out to be a replay of the worst parts of their first effort.

The Bulldogs started scoring early with three runs in each of the first two frames, another in the third, and four more in the fifth inning. Meanwhile, the Naselle offense was once again only able to score in one inning, scoring two runs in the third inning.

Warren Wirkkala led the Comets with two hits. Clay Bergeson added a double and drove in a run. Joey Strange and Cannon Johnson both had base knocks, too.