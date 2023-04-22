ADNA — Toutle Lake completed its series sweep of Adna with dominance on the mound in Friday’s 6-0 victory between teams fighting for a top spots in the Central 2B League standings.

Two days after junior Connor Cox shut out Adna on two hits at home, the Fighting Ducks’ tandem of Zach Swanson and Dylan Fraidenburg did Cox one better by no-hitting the Pirates on the road over seven innings.

Though Swanson lost his feel at times, his fastball was unhittable all afternoon as he struck out 15 Pirates and walked four over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Fraidenburg got the final four outs with three punch outs.

Toutle Lake opened a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kyler Shellenbarger doubled home Cox with no outs. Adna stranded Shellenbarger at third base to end the inning with a groundout and two strikeouts, but the Ducks would tack on two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to give Swanson some breathing room.

As it turned out, he didn't need any more room at all.

Shellenbarger, Swanson and Jaegar Johnson each finished 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Toutle Lake offense.

With the win Toutle Lake (13-2, 10-2) took control of the Central 2B League lead, holding a one game lead over Toledo and a half game advantage on Adna, while owning the head-to-head tiebreaker as well.

The Ducks are scheduled to host Rainier (WA) for a doubleheader on Monday starting at 3 p.m.

Tigers shut out Kalama

NAPAVINE — For the second time in three days, Kalama was beaten by Napavine by 10 runs, this time in a 10-0 shutout, Friday, in Lewis County.

That C2BL loss came on the back of a 21-11 loss to the Tigers at Haydu Park midweek.

In the rematch Napavine starting pitcher Cal Bullock limited the Chinooks to three hits while walking five and punching out 10 over six scoreless frames. Napavine plated three runs in the first inning to open a 3-0 lead and take control of the game.

With Bullock in control on the mound, it would be all the offense Napavine would need.

Ashton Demarest batted 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI while Beckett Landrum was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Napavine offense.

As for the Chinooks, the offense mustered just a trio of hits one game after scoring 11 runs on seven hits against the Tigers’ pitching staff. Kaden Stariha finished the game 2-for-3 and Gavin McBride notched the only other hit for the Chinooks.

Kalama (8-7, 7-5 league) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass for a doubleheader on Monday starting at 3 p.m.

Stanley, Riverhawks rout Wahkiakum

TOLEDO — The hometown Riverhawks scored their second consecutive 12-1 win over Wahkiakum behind a strong performance from right-handed starter Rogen Stanley, Friday, in C2BL play.

Stanley was effectively wild as he limited the Mules to one hit over five innings. He struck out eight and walked eight to pick up the victory in the Central 2B League contest.

Toledo scored nine runs in the second inning to take a 9-1 lead over Wahkiakum. Caiden Schultz batted 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Riverhawks’ offense. Rayder Stemkoski went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Gavin Frewing added two RBIs as he batted 1-for-1 with a walk.

Toledo (11-3 league) was slated to host Ocosta on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Free Swings

- Clatskanie dropped a doubleheader at Nestucca on Friday by scores of 11-8 and 13-3.

*The Daily News did not receive reports for these games.