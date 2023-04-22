HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Lassie Beach
LASSIES 13, T-WOLVES 1
Heritage 001 00X X — 1 1 3
Kelso 184 0XX X — 13 10 0
Batteries: HER — Schwenker, Ellis (2) and Lizama/Newberry; KEL — K. Mackin and K. Petrisor.
At Woodland
MONARCHS 5, BEAVERS 3
Mark Morris 001 100 3 — 5 6 0
Woodland 000 002 1 — 3 5 2
Batteries: MM — M. Henthorn and E. Foytack. WDL — Christensen, Silveria (7) and Utter.
At Kalama (Game 1)
LOGGERS 8, CHINOOKS 7
Onalaska 201 103 1 — 8 13 2
Kalama 002 212 0 — 7 9 5
Batteries: ONY — Liddell, Babb (5) and Babb, Sandridge (5); KAL — Rinard and Moon.
At Kalama (Game 2)
LOGGERS 20, CHINOOKS 10 (5 inn.)
Onalaska 127 82 — 20 12 1
Kalama 022 33 — 10 10 3
Batteries: ONY — Babb, Ellis (4) and Berg; KAL — Davenport, Gish (4), Rinard (4) and Moon.
At Toledo
WILDCATS 5, RIVERHAWKS 4
Ocosta 110 001 2 — 5 5 6
Toledo 000 030 1 — 4 3 3
Batteries: OCO — Gilbert and Scheuber ; TOL — Holter and Davis.
At Adna
PIRATES 15, DUCKS 0 (4 inn.)
Toutle Lake 000 0XX X — 0 2 4
Adna 250 8XX X — 15 14 0
Batteries: TL — Smith and Opsahl; AD — Simms and Loose.
At Clatskanie
TIGERS 16, FALCONS 0 (3 inn.)
Faith Bible 000 XXX X — 0 1 4
Clatskanie (11)32 XXX X — 16 9 0
Batteries: FBC — Nichols and catcher; CLA — Thomas and catcher.
Baseball
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 6, LUMBERJACKS 1
Ridgefield 100 221 0 — 6 9 0
R.A. Long 010 000 0 — 1 6 4
Batteries: RID — Daniels, Masterson (5), Kirksey (7) and Nakashima. RAL — N. Niday, R. Young (4) and J. Childers
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 16, T-WOLVES 1 (6 inn.)
Mark Morris 012 21(10) — 16 8 1
Heritage 001 000 — 1 4 1
Batteries: MM — Stewart, Bunn (4) and Lamb, Warren (5); HER — Wisenhunt, Robertson (4), Scott (6), Espinosa (6), Teti (6) and Steinbach.
At Castle Rock
ROCKETS 10, BRUINS 0 (5 inn.)
Columbia 000 00 — 0 2 2
Castle Rock 171 01 — 10 11 0
Batteries: CWS — White, Wang (2) and Bryan; CR — Erickson, Gilman (4) and Stennick.
At Woodland
HAWKS 13, BEAVERS 1 (5 inn.)
Hockinson 060 07 — 13 14 2
Woodland 000 01 — 1 2 0
Batteries: HOK — Holmes and Bonife; WDL — Martynowicz, Woody (3) and Merritt.
At Corbett, Ore.
COLUMBIANS 3, CARDINALS 2
Rainier 200 000 1 — 3 10 1
Corbett 000 101 0 — 2 4 0
Batteries: RAN — Setzer, Ellis (7) and Gutenberger, Breeden (6); CRB — Garrett and Van Hee.
At Adna
DUCKS 6, PIRATES 0
Toutle Lake 100 023 0 — 6 4 0
Adna 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Batteries: TL — Swanson, Fraidenburg (6) and Kimball; AD — Buzarw, Nakario (6) and Terry.
At Napavine
TIGERS 10, CHINOOKS 0 (6 inn.)
Kalama 000 000 — 0 3 3
Napavine 300 313 — 10 9 1
Batteries: KAL — McBride, Lucente (4) and Schlangen; NAP — Bullock and Demarest.
At Toledo
RIVERHAWKS 12, MULES 1 (5 inn.)
Wahkiakum 100 00 — 1 1 3
Toledo 090 30 — 12 8 1
Batteries: WAK — Collupy, Wilson (3) and Stoddard, Collupy (3); TOL — Stanley and Glass.
At Cloverdale, Ore. (Game 1)
BOBCATS 11, TIGERS 8
Clatskanie 300 100 4 — 8 7 7
Nestucca 010 370 X — 11 6 7
Batteries: CLA — Boursaw, Shroll (5), Blackwood (5) and catcher; NES — Blackburn, Velasquez (4) and catcher.
At Cloverdale, Ore. (Game 2)
BOBCATS 13, TIGERS 3 (5 inn.)
Clatskanie 003 00 — 3 1 6
Nestucca 016 15 — 13 6 3
Batteries: CLA — Blackwood, Andreason (3), Shulda (3), Warren (5) and catcher; NES — Collins and catcher.