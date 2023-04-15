Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Lumberjill Yard
LUMBERJILLS 7, MONARCHS 1
Mark Morris 000 010 0 — 1 4 5
R.A Long 000 601 X — 7 9 1
Batteries: MM — M. Jenkins, Henthorn (4) and Foytack; RAL — Terry and Rodman.
At Camas
TITANS 8, LASSIESS 1
Kelso 001 000 0 — 1 2 0
Union 014 003 X — 8 10 1
Batteries: KEL — K. Mackin, P. Mackin (4) and Day; UNI — Ermshar and Wirth.
At Kalama
DUCKS 15, CHINOOKS 1 (5 inn.)
Toutle Lake 431 25 — 15 18 0
Kalama 100 00 — 1 5 3
Batteries: TL — J. Smith and Opsahl; KAL — Rinard and Moon.
At Toledo
TITANS 11, RIVERHAWKS 0
Pe Ell-WV 015 05 — 11 13 1
Toledo 000 00 — 0 4 6
Batteries: PEW — Phelps and Peterson; TOL — Bowen and Marcil.
At Naselle
WILDCATS 26, COMETS 10 (6 inn.)
Ocosta 808 109 — 26 27 6
Naselle 040 420 — 10 12 10
Batteries: OCO — Rosander and Cuzdey; NAS — Leggett, Katyryniuk (2), Helvey (5) and Wilson.
At Clatskanie
TIGERS 3, BOBCATS 2
Nestucca 000 020 0 — 2 3 0
Clatskanie 000 003 X — 3 4 2
Batteries: NES — Love and catcher; CLA — Thomas and catcher.
Baseball
At Woodland
MONARCHS 14, BEAVERS 2 (5 inn.)
Mark Morris 005 27 — 14 11 1
Woodland 000 20 — 2 1 1
Batteries: MM — Dietz, Stewart (5) and Bartell; WDL — Martynowicz, Woody (4), Stansberry (4), Somers (5) and Merritt.
At The Lumberyard
HAWKS 5, LUMBERJACKS 3
Hockinson 000 201 2 — 5 6 2
R.A. Long 020 000 1 — 3 7 2
Batteries: HOC — Learing and Bonife; RAL — Niday, Dorland (6) and Childers.
At Naselle
FISHERMEN 15, COMETS 2
Ilwaco 212 37 — 15 13 0
Naselle 200 00 — 2 5 3
Batteries: ILW — Sawa and ; NAS — Lindstrom, Helvey (5), Anderson (5) and catcher.
At Rainier, Wash.
MOUNTAINEERS 7, MULES 6
Wahkiakum 001 000 5 — 6 6 0
Rainier (WA) 100 501 X — 7 10 2
Batteries: WAH — Curl, Wilson and Collupy; RAN — Kenney, Owen (5), Howell (7), Gardner (7) and Sprouffske.
At Clatskanie (Game 1)
TIGERS 12, GREYHOUNDS 2 (6 inn.)
Gaston 100 001 — 2 2 2
Clatskanie 001 01(10) — 12 10 1
Batteries: GAS — Bozich, Johnson (6), Sheets (6) and Fern; CLA — Shroll, Boursaw (6) and catcher.
At Clatskanie (Game 2)
TIGERS 7, GREYHOUNDS 1
Gaston 000 000 1 — 1 1 5
Clatskanie 012 013 X — 7 8 2
Batteries: GAS — Sheets, Carter (4), Wilhelm (6) and Fern; CLA — Boursaw, Blackwood (5) and catcher.