Area Box Scores

BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
At David Story Field
DENTISTS 5, CENTRALIA 4
Centralia 000 020 2 — 4 7 2
LCBC 001 002 2 — 5 5 3
Batteries: CEN — N/A. LC — D. Curl, A. Lindquist (2), D. Miller (4), K. Lindstrom (6) and Lindstrom and T. Lamb.
