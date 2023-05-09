HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At 7th Ave. Park
LASSIE 12, MONARCHS 3
Kelso 002 012 7 — 12 10 0
Mark Morris 020 001 0 — 3 5 3
Batteries: KEL —P. Mackin, K. Killett (5) and C. Petrisor/Day; MM — M. Jenkins, B. Harris (6), Jenkins and E. Foytack.
At The Lumberjill Yard
LUMBERJILLS 4, RAPIDS 0
Columbia River 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
R.A. Long 202 000 X — 4 9 0
Batteries: CR — Lew and Wiley; RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman.
At Vancouver
BEAVERS 20, EAGLES 1 (3 inn.)
Woodland 53(12) XXX X — 20 17 0
Hudson’s Bay 100 XXX X — 1 2 4
Batteries: WDL — G. Huffman, G. Silveria (3) and A. Utter; HB — Westmoreland, Soto and Klockers.
At Kalama
TIGERS 12, CHINOOKS 2 (5 inn.)
Napavine (10)20 00X X — 12 14 0
Kalama 200 00X X — 2 4 4
Batteries: NAP — Milton and Fay; KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon.
At Toutle (Game 1)
FIGHTING DUCKS 2, RIVERHAWKS 1
Toledo 001 000 0 — 1 6 0
Toutle Lake 200 000 X — 2 3 1
Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil; TL — J. Smith and K. Opsahl.
At Toutle (Game 2)
FIGHTING DUCKS 6, RIVERHAWKS 6
Toledo 202 010 1 — 6 5 0
Toutle Lake 300 012 0 — 6 10 2
Batteries: TOL —P. Holter and A. Marcil; TL — A. Kilponen, N. Chavez (5) and H. Coder, K. Opsahl (6).
At Clatskanie
TIGERS 16, LOGGERS 3 (5 inn.)
Knappa 002 01X X — 3 0 5
Clatskanie 047 5XX X — 16 9 5
Batteries: KNP — N/A; CLT — J. Sizemore, K. Thomas (4) and catcher.
Baseball
At Naselle
COMETS 7, ELKS 0
Lake Quinault 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Naselle 010 015 X — 7 3 0
Batteries: LQ — N/A. NAS — K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom.
At Rainier (Game 1)
COLUMBIANS 5, EAGLES 3
W. Christian 001 010 0 — 2 X X
Rainier 023 000 X — 5 X X
Batteries: WC — N/A; RAN — A. Stout, J. Ellis (6) and H. Gutenberger.
At Rainier (Game 2)
COLUMBIANS 9, EAGLES 3 (4 inn.)
Rainier 213 3X X — 9 X X
WC 300 0XX X — 3 X X
Batteries: RAN — J. Ellis and H. Gutenberger; WC — N/A.