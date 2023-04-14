Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At David Story Field
MONARCHS 5, LUMBERJACKS 3
R.A. Long 300 000 0 — 3 3 5
Mark Morris 202 001 X — 5 4 2
Batteries: RAL — Lindsey, Young (5) and Childers; MM — Hammergren, Lindquist (7) and Lamb.
At Vancouver (Game 1)
HILANDERS 10, THUNDER 3
Kelso 001 131 4 — 10 12 2
Mountain View 001 200 0 — 3 4 1
Batteries: KEL — Wesemann, Hiatt (6) and Le; MV — Gordon, Wolfley (5), Long (6) and catcher.
At Vancouver (Game 2)
HILANDERS 6, THUNDER 1
Kelso 000 402 0 — 6 10 1
Mountain View 010 000 0 — 1 5 0
Batteries: KEL — Collins and Le; MV — Dewater, Hamilton (4), Wolfley (4), Long (7) and catcher.
At Toledo
PIRATES 9, RIVERHAWKS 7
Adna 002 501 1 — 9 7 3
Toledo 002 131 0 — 7 3 5
Batteries: AD — Guerrero, Danner (7) and Terry; TOL — Stanley, Winters (4), Frewing (5) and Glass.
At Tualatin, Ore.
HAWKS 12, COLUMBIANS 2 (6 inn.)
Rainier 000 011 — 2 3 5
Horizon Christian 110 513 — 11 12 2
Batteries: RAN — Setzer and Gutenberger; HC — Long and Massingill.
Softball
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 14, PLAINSMEN 2 (5 inn.)
Mark Morris 004 73 — 14 12 1
Evergreen 000 11 — 2 4 6
Batteries: MM — Henthorn and Foytack; EVG — Tubbs and Burleson.
At Vancouver
LUMBERJILLS 8, EAGLES 3
R.A. Long 120 211 1 — 8 10 0
Hudson’s Bay 200 001 0 — 3 5 1
Batteries: RAL — Terry and Rodman; HB — N/A.
At Toutle
FIGHTING DUCKS 23, CARDINALS 0
Winlock 000 00 — 0 1 5
Toutle Lake 851 9X — 23 18 0
Batteries: WIN — Gechan, Rohman (2) and Rohman, Shepherd (2); TL — Smith, Chavez (4) and Opsahl.
At Naselle
COMETS 16, LOGGERS 1 (3 inn.)
Wishkah 001 — 1 3 1
Naselle 1(10)5 — 16 6 1
Batteries: WIS — Hutsell and Bernhardy; NAS — Katyryniuk and Rose.
At Clatskanie
BULLDOGS 6, TIGERS 2
Willamina 200 102 1 — 6 5 0
Clatskanie 000 002 0 — 2 2 5
Batteries: WLM — DeLoe and catcher; CLA — Thomas and Sizemore.