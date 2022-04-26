Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
At Tam O’Shanter Park
Game 1
TITANS 11, HILANDERS 4
Union 202 204 1 — 11 11 1
Kelso 001 001 2 — 4 6 2
Batteries: UNN — N/A. KEL — K. Mackin, P. Mackin (7) and Parsons
Game 2
TITANS 14, HILANDERS 0 (5 inn.)
Union 751 10X X — 14 8 0
Kelso 000 00X X — 0 3 5
Batteries: UNN — N/A. KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (2) and Grumbois
At Vancouver
LUMBERJILLS 6, RAPIDS 0
R.A. Long 040 010 1 — 6 10 2
Columbia River 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
People are also reading…
Batteries: RAL — Terry and Byrnes. CR — McRae and Reyes
At Castle Rock
Game 1
ROCKETS 5, KNIGHTS 0
King’s Way 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Castle Rock 101 111 — 5 7 2
Batteries: KWC — N/A. CR — Kessler and Lee
Game 2
ROCKETS 7, KNIGHTS 5
King’s Way 000 104 0 — 5 2 2
Castle Rock 301 03 0 — 7 9 3
Batteries: KWC — N/A. CR — Kessler and Lee
At Long Beach
WARRIORS 9, FISHERMEN 5
Warrenton 202 211 1 — 9 9 2
Ilwaco 202 000 1 — 5 5 1
Batteries: WAR — O’Brien, Miethe (4) and Hallock. ILW — Patana and Agee.
At Winlock
CARDINALS 15, T-WOLVES 12
Winlock 061 411 2 — 15 11 6
Morton-WP 321 402 0 — 12 14 0
Batteries: WIN — C. Geehan and M. Rohman. MWP — Armstrong and Karns.
At Napavine
TIGERS 15, MULES 0 (3 inn.)
Wahkiakum 000 XXX X — 0 4 4
Napavine (15)0X XXX X — 15 10 0
Batteries: WAK — N/A. NAP — Fay and a catcher.
At Toledo
Game 1
MOUNTAINEERS 12, RIVERHAWKS 8
Rainier 015 031 2 — 12 16 0
Toledo 200 004 2 — 8 13 4
Batteries: RAN — Elwell and a catcher. TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil.
Game 2
MOUNTAINEERS 11, RIVERHAWKS 4
Rainier 350 002 1 — 11 17 0
Toledo 030 100 0 — 4 7 1
Batteries: RAN — Elwell and a catcher. TOL — B. Bowen, A. Robins (3) and A. Marcil and Q. Norberg..
At Toutle
Game 1
LOGGERS 11, DUCKS 1
Onalaska 034 13X X — 11 12 1
Toutle Lake 000 10X X — 1 2 7
Batteries: ONY — Zigler and R. Holmes. TL — J. Smith and M. Byman.
Game 2
LOGGERS 17, CHINOOKS 8
Onalaska 230 301 8 — 17 21 5
Toutle Lake 201 003 2 — 8 6 5
Onalaska Pitching — L. Liddell and R. Holmes. TL — K. Smith, N. Chavez (4) and M. Byman.
BASEBALL
At Rister Stadium
HILANDERS 6, RAMS 3
North Thurston 201 000 0 — 3 4 1
Kelso 200 400 0 — 6 6 2
Batteries: NT — N/A. KEL — Z. Smith, Wesemann (2), McFarland (4) and Ruwaldt.
At The Lumberyard
LUMBERJACKS 12, HAWKS 8
Hockinson 001 115 0 — 8 8 2
R.A. Long 231 330 X — 12 13 4
Batteries: HCK — Bonife, Williams (2), Penner (5), McAfee (6) and a catcher. RAL — Rutherford, Brewer (5) and a catcher
At Washougal
MONARCHS 8, PANTHERS 1
Mark Morris 010 231 1 — 8 8 2
Washougal 000 100 0 — 1 5 2
Batteries: MM — Bartell, Morrow (7) and Lamb. WAS — Bellamy, Briggs (5) and a Macdonald.
At Vancouver
BEAVERS 6, TRAPPERS 1
Woodland 010 000 5 — 6 9 1
Fort Vancouver 000 100 0— 1 4 3
Batteries WOD — Morales, Hix (7) and catcher. FV — N/A.
At Toutle
Game 1
DUCKS 11, RIVERHAWKS 0 (5 inn.)
Toledo 000 00X X — 0 0 0
Toutle Lake 201 17X X — 11 9 0
Game ended with two outs in the fifth
Batteries: TOL — Sorenson, Gilreath (5) and Glass. TL — J. Cox and C. Cox
Game 2
DUCKS 11, RIVERHAWKS 1 (5 inn.)
Toledo 100 00X X — 1 7 1
Toutle Lake 402 32X X — 11 11 0
Game ended with one out in the fifth
Batteries: TOL — Gilreath, Winters (3), Glass (5) and Glass, Gould (4). TL — Wheatley and C. Cox
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 10, TIGERS 0 (6 inn.)
Napavine 000 000 X — 0 2 2
Kalama 610 201 X — 10 12 1
Batteries: NAP — S. Burdick, A. Demarest (2), A. Landry and a catcher. KAL — N. Imboden and T. Tabor.