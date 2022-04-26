Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

At Tam O’Shanter Park

Game 1

TITANS 11, HILANDERS 4

Union 202 204 1 — 11 11 1

Kelso 001 001 2 — 4 6 2

Batteries: UNN — N/A. KEL — K. Mackin, P. Mackin (7) and Parsons

Game 2

TITANS 14, HILANDERS 0 (5 inn.)

Union 751 10X X — 14 8 0

Kelso 000 00X X — 0 3 5

Batteries: UNN — N/A. KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (2) and Grumbois

At Vancouver

LUMBERJILLS 6, RAPIDS 0

R.A. Long 040 010 1 — 6 10 2

Columbia River 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Batteries: RAL — Terry and Byrnes. CR — McRae and Reyes

At Castle Rock

Game 1

ROCKETS 5, KNIGHTS 0

King’s Way 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Castle Rock 101 111 — 5 7 2

Batteries: KWC — N/A. CR — Kessler and Lee

Game 2

ROCKETS 7, KNIGHTS 5

King’s Way 000 104 0 — 5 2 2

Castle Rock 301 03 0 — 7 9 3

Batteries: KWC — N/A. CR — Kessler and Lee

At Long Beach

WARRIORS 9, FISHERMEN 5

Warrenton 202 211 1 — 9 9 2

Ilwaco 202 000 1 — 5 5 1

Batteries: WAR — O’Brien, Miethe (4) and Hallock. ILW — Patana and Agee.

At Winlock

CARDINALS 15, T-WOLVES 12

Winlock 061 411 2 — 15 11 6

Morton-WP 321 402 0 — 12 14 0

Batteries: WIN — C. Geehan and M. Rohman. MWP — Armstrong and Karns.

At Napavine

TIGERS 15, MULES 0 (3 inn.)

Wahkiakum 000 XXX X — 0 4 4

Napavine (15)0X XXX X — 15 10 0

Batteries: WAK — N/A. NAP — Fay and a catcher.

At Toledo

Game 1

MOUNTAINEERS 12, RIVERHAWKS 8

Rainier 015 031 2 — 12 16 0

Toledo 200 004 2 — 8 13 4

Batteries: RAN — Elwell and a catcher. TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil.

Game 2

MOUNTAINEERS 11, RIVERHAWKS 4

Rainier 350 002 1 — 11 17 0

Toledo 030 100 0 — 4 7 1

Batteries: RAN — Elwell and a catcher. TOL — B. Bowen, A. Robins (3) and A. Marcil and Q. Norberg..

At Toutle

Game 1

LOGGERS 11, DUCKS 1

Onalaska 034 13X X — 11 12 1

Toutle Lake 000 10X X — 1 2 7

Batteries: ONY — Zigler and R. Holmes. TL — J. Smith and M. Byman.

Game 2

LOGGERS 17, CHINOOKS 8

Onalaska 230 301 8 — 17 21 5

Toutle Lake 201 003 2 — 8 6 5

Onalaska Pitching — L. Liddell and R. Holmes. TL — K. Smith, N. Chavez (4) and M. Byman.

BASEBALL

At Rister Stadium

HILANDERS 6, RAMS 3

North Thurston 201 000 0 — 3 4 1

Kelso 200 400 0 — 6 6 2

Batteries: NT — N/A. KEL — Z. Smith, Wesemann (2), McFarland (4) and Ruwaldt.

At The Lumberyard

LUMBERJACKS 12, HAWKS 8

Hockinson 001 115 0 — 8 8 2

R.A. Long 231 330 X — 12 13 4

Batteries: HCK — Bonife, Williams (2), Penner (5), McAfee (6) and a catcher. RAL — Rutherford, Brewer (5) and a catcher

At Washougal

MONARCHS 8, PANTHERS 1

Mark Morris 010 231 1 — 8 8 2

Washougal 000 100 0 — 1 5 2

Batteries: MM — Bartell, Morrow (7) and Lamb. WAS — Bellamy, Briggs (5) and a Macdonald.

At Vancouver

BEAVERS 6, TRAPPERS 1

Woodland 010 000 5 — 6 9 1

Fort Vancouver 000 100 0— 1 4 3

Batteries WOD — Morales, Hix (7) and catcher. FV — N/A.

At Toutle

Game 1

DUCKS 11, RIVERHAWKS 0 (5 inn.)

Toledo 000 00X X — 0 0 0

Toutle Lake 201 17X X — 11 9 0

Game ended with two outs in the fifth

Batteries: TOL — Sorenson, Gilreath (5) and Glass. TL — J. Cox and C. Cox

Game 2

DUCKS 11, RIVERHAWKS 1 (5 inn.)

Toledo 100 00X X — 1 7 1

Toutle Lake 402 32X X — 11 11 0

Game ended with one out in the fifth

Batteries: TOL — Gilreath, Winters (3), Glass (5) and Glass, Gould (4). TL — Wheatley and C. Cox

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 10, TIGERS 0 (6 inn.)

Napavine 000 000 X — 0 2 2

Kalama 610 201 X — 10 12 1

Batteries: NAP — S. Burdick, A. Demarest (2), A. Landry and a catcher. KAL — N. Imboden and T. Tabor.

