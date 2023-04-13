Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Story Field
MONARCHS 13, LUMBERJACKS 7
Mark Morris 031 230 4 — 13 8 4
R.A. Long 000 010 7 — 8 7 7
Batteries: MM- Bartell, Rohl (6) Stewart (7) Whiteside (7) Hammergren (7) and T. Lamb. RAL — Brewer, Rooklidge (5), Mauricio (7) and J. Childers.
At Vancouver
THUNDER 10, HILANDERS 1
Kelso 000 000 1 — 1 5 2
Mountain View 450 000 1 — 10 9 1
Batteries: KEL — Barker, Fitzpatrick (2) and Le; MV — Wilcox and Wadleigh.
At Haydu Park (Game 1)
CHINOOKS 11, CARDINALS 0 (5 inn.)
Winlock 000 00 — 0 0 5
Kalama 310 7X — 11 10 0
Batteries: WIN — Cusson, Martinez (4) and Thapa; KAL — Swearingen, Stariha (5) and Edwards.
At Haydu Park (Game 2)
CHINOOKS 19, CARDINALS 1 (4 inn.)
Kalama 827 2 — 19 10 1
Winlock 100 0 — 1 0 5
Batteries: KAL — McBride, Scott (3) and Schlangen; WIN — Svenson, Martinez (2), Eifel (3) and Thapa.
At Adna
RIVERHAWKS 5, PIRATES 4 (9 inn.)
Toledo 100 001 003 — 5 10 4
Adna 000 000 202 — 4 4 4
Batteries: TOL — Schultz, Sorenson (7), Stanley (9) and Glass; AD — Percival, Cameron (6) and Terry.
At Westport
COMETS 9, WILDCATS 3
Naselle 200 240 1 — 9 7 3
Ocosta 030 000 0 — 3 2 3
Batteries: NAS — P. Kilponen, D. Helvey (3), K. Lindstrom (7), and Lindstrom. OCO — N/A.
At Beaverton, Ore.
VALIANTS 11, COLUMBIANS 2
Rainier 101 000 0 — 2 6 2
Valley Catholic 302 051 0 — 11 7 2
Batteries: RAN — Stout and Gutenberger; VC — Lulay and Cupani.
Softball
At Woodland
BEAVERS 20, TRAPPERS 0 (5 inn.)
Fort Vancouver 000 00 — 0 2 3
Woodland 553 7X — 20 16 1
Batteries: FV — Meza and Sasse; WDL — Huffman, Silveria (3), Tyler (5) and Utter.
At Kalama
LIONS 12, CHINOOKS 4
St. Helens 320 230 2 — 12 14 1
Kalama 010 210 0 — 4 6 9
Batteries: SH — Holm and catcher; KAL — Rinard and Moon.