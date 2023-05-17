HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Chehalis
BEARCATS 12, MONARCHS 2 (5 inn.)
Mark Morris 000 02X X — 2 5 3
W.F. West 003 09X X — 12 14 1
Batteries: MM — M. Henthorn, K. McGinley (5), M. Henthorn (5) and E. Foytack; WFW — Young and Gray.
At Vancouver
BEAVERS 10, RAPIDS 0
Columbia River 000 00X X — 0 2 2
Woodland 514 0XX X — 10 12 1
Batteries: CR — Lew and Wiley; WDL — A. Christensen and A. Utter.
At Chehalis
RIVERHAWKS 11, FISHERMEN 2
Ilwaco 000 101 0 — 2 5 8
Toledo 105 401 X — 11 7 1
Batteries: ILW — M. Dille, E. Grace (4) and K. Anderson; TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil.
At Chehalis
MOUNTAINEERS 8, CHINOOKS 2
Kalama 200 000 0 — 2 3 6
Rainier, WA 000 008 X — 8 14 2
Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon; RNR — R. Cruse and K. Anderson.
Baseball
At Sammamish
CRUSADERS 4, HILANDERS 3
Kelso 000 030 0 — 3 4 1
Eastside Catholic 020 110 X — 4 4 1
Batteries: KEL — B. Collins, C. Wesemann (6) and L. Le.; EC — Renfroe, Curran (6), Porter (7) and catcher.