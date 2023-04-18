Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Toutle
DUCKS 10, COMETS 0 (5 inn.)
Naselle 000 00X X — 0 1 1
Toutle Lake 410 5XX X — 10 11 1
Batteries: NAS — W. Anderson and Lindsdtrom. TL — C. Wheatley, K. Shellenbarger (5) and a catcher.
At Rister Stadium
FALCONS 11, HILANDERS 2 (5 inn.)
Prairie 110 18 — 11 13 0
Kelso 100 10 — 2 9 5
Batteries: PRA — Merritt, Emery (3) and catcher ; KEL — Barker, Fitzpatrick (5), Hiatt (5) and Le.
Softball
At Vancouver
PLAINSMEN 10, LASSIES 8
Kelso 110 006 0 — 8 7 4
Evergreen 622 000 X — 10 8 2
Batteries: KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (3) and Petrisor. EVG — Delancy and a catcher.