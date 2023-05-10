HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Rister Stadium
HILANDERS 3, COUGARS 2 (9 inn.)
Central Kitsap 000 200 000 — 2 4 2
Kelso 002 000 001 — 3 5 1
WP — Collins. LP — Albin.
At Chehalis
BEARCATS 5, MONARCHS 4
Mark Morris 102 000 01 — 4 6 0
W.F. West 000 200 3 — 5 7 0
Batteries: MM — L. Bartell, S. Hammergren (6) and T. Lamb. WFW — Lutman and Martin.
At Adna
DUCKS 15, PIRATES 5 (5 inn.)
Adna 300 20X X — 5 4 6
Toutle Lake 162 6XX X — 15 10 2
Batteries: AD — Guerrero, Nakario (2), N/A and Manning; TL — C. Cox and K. Kimball.
At Adna
FISHERMEN 5, RIVERHAWKS 4
Toledo 110 010 1 — 4 9 0
Ilwaco 000 410 X — 5 2 4
Batteries: TOL — C. Schultz, R. Stanley (5) and G. Glass; ILW — K. Sawa, C. Johnson (4) and a catcher.
At Napavine
CHINOOKS 8, TITANS 1
Kalama 030 121 1 — 8 10 0
Pe Ell-WV 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
Batteries: KAL — K. Stariha, G. McBride (6) and D. Schlangen; PWV — Pearson, C. Keeton (7) and G. Keeton.
Softball
At 7th Ave. Park
LUMBERJILLS 7, MONRACHS 2
R.A. Long 101 031 1 — 7 6 0
Mark Morris 001 000 1 — 2 8 2
Batteries: RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman; MM — Henthorn, McGinley (7) and E. Foytack.
At Long Beach
FISHERMEN 27, MULES 0 (3 inn.)
Wahkiakum 000 XXX X — 0 1 3
Ilwaco (18)9X XXX X — 27 15 0
Batteries: WAH — Cripe and catcher; ILW — M. Dille and catcher.