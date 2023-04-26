HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 8, PLAINSMEN 1
Kelso 223 001 0 — 8 10 1
Evergreen 001 000 0 — 1 4 1
Batteries: KEL — Wesemann, Smith (7) and Le; EVG — Cuypers, Blanford (6) and catcher.
At Carson (Game 1)
ROCKETS 10, BULLDOGS 1
Castle Rock 111 005 2 — 10 7 1
Stevenson 100 000 0 — 1 4 10
Batteries: CR — Neighbors and Stennick; STE — J. Jenkins, Cameron (6) and F. Jenkins.
At Carson (Game 2)
People are also reading…
ROCKETS 4, BULLDOGS 2
Castle Rock 100 002 1 — 4 8 2
Stevenson 100 001 0 — 2 3 3
Batteries: CR — Gillman, Soden (6) and J. Lafever; STE — M. Jenkins, Connell (7) and F. Jenkins.
At Brush Prairie
HAWKS 19, BEAVERS 9 (5 inn.)
Woodland 032 31X X — 9 9 2
Hockinson 631 27X X — 19 11 1
Batteries: WDL — Merritt, LaCroix (3), Martynowicz (5) and catcher. HOK — Stenersen, McAtee (4), Fraki (5) and catcher.
At Pe Ell (Game 1)
FISHERMEN 4, TITANS 1
Ilwaco 030 010 0 — 4 9 0
Pe Ell-WV 000 100 0 — 1 6 1
Batteries: ILW — Rogers and Caron; PWV — N/A.
At Pe Ell (Game 2)
TITANS 13, FISHERMEN 8
Pe Ell-WV 016 303 0 — 13 12 4
Ilwaco 200 312 0 — 8 9 5
Batteries: PWV — N/A; ILW — Sawa, Lyster (3), Morris (3), Pelasz (4) and Caron, Hillard (5).
At Clatskanie
TIGERS 4, LOGGERS 3
Knappa 102 000 0 — 3 5 8
Clatskanie 111 010 X — 4 5 4
Batteries: KNP — Dietrichs, Rusinovich (4) and catcher; CLA — Boursaw, Shroll (5) and catcher.
Softball
At 7th Ave. Park
MONARCHS 11, EAGLES 1 (4 inn.)
Hudson’s Bay 001 0XX X — 1 2 2
Mark Morris 202 7XX X — 11 12 1
Batteries: MM — Jenkins and Foytack; HB — Westmoreland and catcher.
At Vancouver
RAPIDS 4, LUMBERJILLS 1
R.A. Long 010 000 0 — 1 6 0
Columbia River 100 030 X — 4 7 0
Batteries: RAL — Terry and Rodman; CR — N/A.
At Randle (Game 1)
CHINOOKS 15, TIMBERWOLVES 3
Kalama 156 3XX X — 15 12 3
Morton-White Pass 030 0XX X — 3 1 3
Batteries: KAL — Rinard and Moon; MWP — Armstrong and Ingalsbe.
At Randle (Game 2)
CHINOOKS 19, TIMBERWOLVES 17
Kalama 270 214 3 — 19 8 4
Morton-White Pass 803 222 0 — 17 15 9
Batteries: KAL — Davenport, Rinard (2) and Johnson; MWP — Armstrong and Ingalsbe.
At Mossyrock
VIKINGS 15, COMETS 0 (3 inn.)
Naselle 000 XXX X — 0 0 1
Mossyrock 3(12)0 XXX X — 15 11 0
Batteries: NAS — Leggett, Katyryniuk (1), Helvey (2) and Rose; MOS — Cournyer and Marshall.
At Vernonia, Ore.
TIGERS 21, LOGGERS 1
Clatskanie 27(10) 20X X — 21 8 3
Vernonia 000 10X X — 1 2 5
Batteries: CLA — Thomas, Johnson (4) and catcher; VER — Whiteman, Crabtree (4), Groshorg (5) and catcher.