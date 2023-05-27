HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Carlon Park, Selah
RED WOLVES 2, LUMBERJILLS 0
Cedarcrest 000 110 0 — 2 2 1
R.A. Long 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Batteries: CDC — Duke and Knowles; RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman.
At Carlon Park, Selah
LUMBERJILLS 5, TIGERS 3
R.A. Long 300 100 1 — 5 5 3
Centralia 000 100 2 — 3 6 3
Batteries: RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman; CEN — Wakefield and a catcher.
At Carlon Park, Selah
VIKINGS 4, LUMBERJILLS 0
R.A. Long 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
North Kitsap 100 003 X — 4 5 0
Batteries: RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman; NK — Anderson and Phillips.
At John Day, Ore.
PROSPECTORS 8, TIGERS 0
Clatskanie 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Grant Union 101 024 X — 8 10 1
Batteries: CLT — K. Thomas and J. Sizemore; GU — Williams and catcher.
Baseball
At Ephrata
PIRATES 5, FIGHTING DUCKS 1
Toutle Lake 001 000 0 — 1 5 1
Adna 110 021 X — 5 8 1
Batteries: TL — C. Cox, K. Shellenbarger (6) and K. Kimball; AD — T. Percival and Guerrero.
At Ephrata
COMETS 4 , IRISH 2
Naselle 201 100 0 — 4 6 3
DeSales 000 002 0 — 2 3 0
Batteries: NAS — K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom; DES — Sisk, Raymond (6) and Hall.