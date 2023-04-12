HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Cathlamet (Game 1)
FIGHTING DUCKS 12, MULES 1 (6 inn.)
Toutle Lake 003 054 — 12 9 1
Wahkiakum 000 010 — 1 1 6
Batteries: TL — Cox and White; WAH — Collupy, Wilson (5) and catcher.
At Cathlamet (Game 2)
FIGHTING DUCKS 16, MULES 2 (5 inn.)
Wahkiakum 002 00 — 2 1 11
Toutle Lake 702 7X — 16 6 2
Batteries: WAH — Curl, Leitz (3), Stoddard (4), Wright (4) and Collupy; TL — Swanson, Wheatley (5) and Kimball.
At Gaston, Ore.
People are also reading…
TIGERS 7, GREYHOUNDS 4
Clatskanie 330 001 0 — 7 6 2
Gaston 001 010 2 — 4 2 10
Batteries: CLA — Boursaw, Shroll (3), McDonell (6) and catcher; GAS — Still, Johnson (1), Bozich (3), Potenzieri (6) and a catcher.
At Vancouver (Game 1)
KNIGHTS 10, ROCKETS 2
King’s Way 122 101 3 — 10 13 3
Castle Rock 000 200 0 — 2 5 4
Batteries: KW — Pisarczyk, Myers (4) and Whitney. CR — J. Lafever, J. Soden (5) and C. Stennick.
At Vancouver (Game 2)
KNIGHTS 10, ROCKETS 0 (5 inn.)
Castle Rock 000 00X X — 0 1 4
King’s Way 414 1XX X — 10 9 1
Batteries: CR — T. Marin, W. Guitteau (4) and T. Rogen. KW — Wu, Tarnoski and Zahniser.
At Puyallup (Game 1)
FISHERMEN 18, WARRIORS 0 (3 inn.)
Ilwaco 5(11)2 — 18 9 0
Chief Leschi 000 — 0 0 4
Batteries: ILW — Lyster and catcher; CL — N/A.
At Puyallup (Game 2)
FISHERMEN 10, WARRIORS 0 (4 inn.)
Ilwaco 220 6 — 10 9 0
Chief Leschi 000 0 — 0 0 2
Batteries: ILW — Lyster and catcher; CL — N/A.
SOFTBALL
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 12, BEAVERS 4
Woodland 110 110 0 — 4 4 2
Ridgefield 070 032 X — 12 12 2
Batteries: WDL — Christensen, Huffman (4) and Utter; RID — Wingerd and Ferguson.