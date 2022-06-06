 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Box Scores

Baseball base stock

The namesake for America's pastime soaks up some sun while waiting to grant another baserunner safe passage.

 Jordan Nailon

BASEBALL

LEGION

At Camas

Game 1

DENTISTS 7, MAVERICKS 6

Vancouver 100 001 4 — 6 8 2

LCBC 400 003 X — 7 9 4

Batteries: VAN — N/A. LCBC — Kolten Lindstrom, Drew Miller (6) and Drew Miller, Kolten Lindstrom.

Game 2

MAVERICKS 11, DENTISTS 4

LCBC 003 001 0 — 4 5 4

Vancouver 023 015 X — 11 11 1

Batteries: LCBC — Camden Wheatley, Drew Miller (6), Austin Lindquist (6) and Trenton Lamb. VAN — N/A.

WCL

At Springfield, Ore.

Game 1

DRIFTERS 4, BLACK BEARS 2

People are also reading…

Cowlitz 000 000 2 — 2 6 3

Springfield 040 000 X — 4 4 2

WP: Barth (1-0), LP: Hardman (0-1)

Game 2

BLACK BEARS 8, DRIFTERS 7

Cowlitz 002 102 3 — 8 14 1

Springfield 300 013 0 — 7 11 1

WP: Mocherman (1-0). LP: Childers (0-1). SV: Williamson (1)

