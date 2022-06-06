Area Box Scores

BASEBALL
LEGION
At Camas
Game 1
DENTISTS 7, MAVERICKS 6
Vancouver 100 001 4 — 6 8 2
LCBC 400 003 X — 7 9 4
Batteries: VAN — N/A. LCBC — Kolten Lindstrom, Drew Miller (6) and Drew Miller, Kolten Lindstrom.
Game 2
MAVERICKS 11, DENTISTS 4
LCBC 003 001 0 — 4 5 4
Vancouver 023 015 X — 11 11 1
Batteries: LCBC — Camden Wheatley, Drew Miller (6), Austin Lindquist (6) and Trenton Lamb. VAN — N/A.
WCL
At Springfield, Ore.
Game 1
DRIFTERS 4, BLACK BEARS 2
People are also reading…
Cowlitz 000 000 2 — 2 6 3
Springfield 040 000 X — 4 4 2
WP: Barth (1-0), LP: Hardman (0-1)
Game 2
BLACK BEARS 8, DRIFTERS 7
Cowlitz 002 102 3 — 8 14 1
Springfield 300 013 0 — 7 11 1
WP: Mocherman (1-0). LP: Childers (0-1). SV: Williamson (1)