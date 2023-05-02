HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Toledo (Game 1)
RIVERHAWKS 10, CHINOOKS 0 ( 5 inn.)
Kalama 000 00X X — 0 4 4
Toledo 250 03X X — 10 11 2
Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon. TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil.
At Toledo (Game 2)
RIVERHAWKS 18, CHINOOKS 8 (5 inn.)
Kalama 213 11X X — 8 7 4
Toledo 3(12)0 03X X — 18 11 5
Batteries: KAL — A. Davenport, D. Rinard (5) and L. Moon. TOL — P. Holter, B. Bowen (4) and A. Marcil.
People are also reading…
At The Lumberjill Yard
LUMBERJILLS 12, EAGLES 0 (5 inn.)
Hudson’s Bay 000 00X X — 0 0 0
R.A. Long 480 00X X — 12 9 1
Batteries: HB — N/A; RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman
At Brush Prairie
MONARCHS 13, HAWKS 0 (5 inn.)
Mark Morris 009 22X X — 13 11 1
Hockinson 000 00X X — 0 1 4
Batteries: MM — M. Henthorn and E. Foytack; HOK — Kerr and Varney
At Woodland
SPUDDERS 16, BEAVERS 1 (5 inn.)
Ridgefield 460 51X X — 16 15 0
Woodland 001 00X X — 1 3 3
Batteries: RID — Wingerd and Vancleave/Bredmeyer. WDL — G. Silveria and A. Utter.
At Vancouver
FALCONS 6, LASSIES 5
Kelso 010 004 0 — 5 9 2
Prairie 030 210 X — 6 4 3
Batteries: KEL — K. Mackin, P. Mackin (5) and Petrisor; PRA — Wall and Stalcup.
Baseball
At The Lumberyard
LUMBERJACKS 13, TRAPPERS 1 (5 inn.)
Ft. Vancouver 000 01X X — 1 5 4
R.A. Long 105 25X X — 13 7 1
Batteries: FV — Graham, Freeman and Butterfield; RAL — R. Young and J. Childers.
At The RORC
SPUDDERS 6, MONARCHS 2
Mark Morris 000 200 0 — 2 2 0
Ridgefield 002 040 X — 6 8 2
Battereies: MM — S. Hammergren, J. Rohl (6) and T. Lamb. RID — Daniels and Nakashima.
At Rister Stadium
FALCONS 5, HILANDERS 3
Prairie 005 000 0 — 5 8 0
Kelso 020 010 0 — 3 9 0
Batterie: PRA — Watson and a catcher; KEL — B. Collins, C. Wessemann (3) and L. Le.
At Naselle
COMETS 3, RIVERHAWKS 0
Toledo 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Naselle 011 001 X — 3 3 1
Batteries: TOL — C. Shultz, K. Winters (4) and G. Glass. NAS — K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom.