Baseball
At Olympia
HILANDERS 10, COUGARS 1
Kelso 020 104 3 — 10 17 2
Capital 000 100 0 — 1 3 0
Batteries: KEL — C. Wesemann, L. Barker (7) and L. Le; CAP — Hansen, Lahn (5), Kiefer (7) and a catcher.
At The RORC
MONARCHS 7, HIGHCLIMBERS 2
Mark Morris 000 203 2 — 7 7 0
Shelton 002 000 0 — 2 9 2
Batteries: MM — A. Lindquist, J. Rohl (7) and T. Lamb; SHL — Carleton, Williams (7) and Ward.
Softball
At Tam O’Shanter Park
LASSIES 8, PAPERMAKERS 7
Camas 120 310 0 — 7 7 6
Kelso 204 002 X — 8 9 4
Batteries: CAM — Peterson and Brustad; KEL — K. Mackin, K. Killett (6) and K. Day/Petrisor.
At Woodland
LUMBERJILLS 4, BEAVERS 0
R.A. Long 000 100 3 — 4 8 0
Woodland 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Batteries: RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman; WDL — A. Christensen and A. Utter.
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 8, RAPIDS 2
Mark Morris 610 100 0 — 8 7 2
Columbia River 010 010 0 — 2 5 2
Batteries: MM — Henthorn and Foytack; CR — Delano, Lew (2) and Wiley.
At Gaston, Ore.
TIGERS 15, GREYHOUNDS 2 (5 inn.)
Clatskanie 800 25X X — 15 9 4
Gaston 000 20X X — 2 1 9
Batteries: CLT — K. Thomas and catcher; GAS — Lazott and catcher.