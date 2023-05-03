COLLEGE
Softball
At Centralia (Game 1)
TRAILBLAZERS 4, RED DEVILS 3
Lower Columbia 101 001 0 — 3 6 3
Centralia 100 100 2 — 4 6 1
Batteries: LC — A. Heater and S. Stenson; CEN — Walker and Yates.
At Centralia (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 13, TRAILBLAZERS 11
Lower Columbia 240 201 4 — 13 14 2
Centralia 202 511 0 — 11 13 4
Batteries: LC — S. Knutson, D. DeRuyter (4), A. Heater (5), M. Twitty (6) and S. Stenson; CEN — Bryant, Walker (2), Bush (5) and Yates.
High School
People are also reading…
Softball
At Tam O’Shanter Park
HILANDERS 4, LUMBERJILLS 0
R.A. Long 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Kelso 002 200 X — 4 7 0
Batteries: RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman; KEL — K. Killett and C. Petrisor.
At Wishkah
COMETS 21, LOGGERS 2 (4 inn.)
Naselle 770 7XX X — 21 8 0
Wishkah Valley 002 0XX X — 2 3 2
Batteries: NAS — L. Katyryniuk, B. Tarabochia (4) and Eastham; WV — Hutsell and Bernhardy.
At Clatskanie (Game 1)
TIGERS 17, ROYALS 2 (3 inn.)
Portland Christian 002 XXX X — 2 2 4
Clatskanie (12)32 XXX X — 17 12 0
Batteries: PC — Griffith and catcher; CLA — K. Johnson and K. Thomas.
At Clatskanie (Game 2)
TIGERS 27, ROYALS 11 (6 inn.)
Clatskanie 551 33(10) X — 27 24 4
Portland Christian 407 000 X — 11 4 4
Batteries: CLA — K. Johnson, K. Thomas (3) and catcher; PC — Griffith and catcher.
Baseball
At Rister Stadium
TITANS 6, HILANDERS 1
Union 110 002 2 — 6 10 1
Kelso 010 000 0 — 1 6 2
Batteries: UN — Lewis, Fretwell (5), Ratigan (6), McGuire (7) and catcher; KEL — L. Barker, L. Hiatt (5) and L. Le.
At La Center (Game 1)
WILDCATS 12, ROCKETS 1 (5 inn.)
Castle Rock 000 10X X — 1 3 6
La Center 630 3XX X — 12 6 0
Batteries: CR — J. Neighbors, K Gilman (4) and C. Stennick; LC — Mora, Maunu (5) and Eiesland.
At La Center (Game 2)
WILDCATS 2, ROCKETS 1
Castle Rock 001 000 0 — 1 7 1
La Center 001 010 X — 2 2 1
Batteries: CR — K. Gilman, O. Erickson (4) and T. Marin; LC — Aseph and Bethje.
At Long Beach (Game 1)
FISHERMEN 9, SPARTANS 5
Forks 200 030 0 — 5 9 2
Ilwaco 040 113 X — 9 9 2
Batteries: FRK — Rogers and catcher; ILW — J. Rogers, Dylan (5), K. Sawa (5) and catcher.
At Long Beach (Game 2)
FISHERMEN 27, SPARTANS 1
Ilwaco 5(20)2 XXX X — 27 11 3
Forks 001 XXX X — 1 0 5
Batteries: ILW —K. Sawa, D. Pelas (2), Dylan (3) and catcher; FRK — Salazar, Olson (2), Wheeler (2) and catcher.
At Vernonia, Ore.
TIGERS 4, LOGGERS 2
Clatskanie 002 001 1 — 4 2 3
Vernonia 000 101 0 — 2 1 1
Batteries: CLA — A. Boursaw, B. Shroll (5) and catcher; VER — N/A.