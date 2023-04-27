HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Vancouver
STORM 16, LASSIES 1 (5 inn.)
Kelso 001 00X X — 1 4 4
Skyview 457 0XX X — 16 6 1
Batteries: KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (3), K. Killett and K. Day. SKY — N/A.
At Vancouver
LUMBERJILLS 15, TRAPPERS 0 (3 inn.)
R.A. Long 555 XXX X — 15 11 0
Fort Vancouver 000 XXX X — 0 0 1
Batteries: RAL — Terry and Rodman; FV — N/A.
At Vancouver
BEAVERS 6, LUMBERJILLS 3
People are also reading…
Woodland 001 111 2 — 6 7 2
R.A. Long 101 001 0 — 3 3 4
Batteries: WDL — Chirstensen and Utter; RAL — Terry and Rodman.
At 7th Ave. Park
SPUDDERS 15, MONARCHS 5
Ridgefield 320 051 4 — 15 15 0
Mark Morris 104 000 0 — 5 5 4
Batteries: RID: Wingerd, Peery (4) and Ferguson; MM — M. Henthorn, M. Jenkins (7) and E. Foytack.
At Castle Rock (Game 1)
BULLDOGS 17, ROCKETS 2 (6 inn.)
Stevenson 124 028 X — 17 15 3
Castle Rock 101 000 X — 2 5 5
Batteries: STV — Waymire, Husley-Bible (3) and Swanson. CR — E. Powers and K. Rismeon.
At Castle Rock (Game 2)
BULLDOGS 19, ROCKETS 3 (5 inn.)
Stevenson 315 46X X — 19 10 2
Castle Rock 102 00X X — 3 5 3
Batteries: STV — Anderson, Husley-Bible (4) and Swanson. CR — Watkins and Mathis.
At Adna
PIRATES 12, RIVERHAWKS 5
Toledo 201 000 2 — 5 6 6
Adna 411 123 X — 12 12 1
Batteries: TOL — Bowen, Holter and Marcil; AD — Simms and Loose.
Baseball
At Vancouver
EAGLES 4, LUMBERJACKS 3
R.A. Long 300 000 0 — 3 3 4
Hudson’s Bay 000 010 3 — 4 8 2
Batteries: RA — Lindsey, Young (7) and Childers; HB — Flores and Soumokil.
At Brush Prairie
HAWKS 11, MONARCHS 1
Mark Morris 000 01X X — 1 4 3
Hockinson 002 81X X — 11 12 0
Batteries: MM — Lindquist, Whiteside (4), Stewart (4) and Lamb; HOK — Learning and Bonife.
At Woodland
SPUDDERS 7, BEAVERS 3
Ridgefield 121 001 2 — 7 13 0
Woodland 000 012 0 — 3 4 2
Batteries: RID — Daniels, Masterson (6) and catcher; WDL — Martynowicz, Woody (5) and Merritt.
At Rainier
COLUMBIANS 9, EAGLES 0
Catlin Gabel 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Rainier 450 000 X — 9 5 1
Batteries: CG — N/A; RAN — J. Ellis and H. Gutenberger.