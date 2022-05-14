Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
At 7th Ave Park
LUMBERJILLS 4, MONARCHS 2 (8 inn.)
R.A. Long 000 000 22 — 4 7 1
Mark Morris 000 000 20 — 2 3 2
Batteries: RAL — Terry and Byrnes. MM — M. Jenkins and Foytack
At Woodland
HAWKS 8, BEAVERS 4
Hockinson 420 010 1 — 8 10 0
Woodland 002 010 1 — 4 12 0
Batteries: HCK — Seale and Skinner. WOD — Huffman, Silveria (3) and Summers
At Naselle
COMETS 11, BENDERS 1 (4 inn.)
South Bend 000 10X X — 1 5 0
Naselle 030 44X X — 11 14 3
*Game ended with one out in the fifth.
Batteries: SB — Stigall and Nelson. NAS — Tarabochia and Eastham
At Onalaska
ROCKETS 9, LOGGERS 2
Castle Rock 024 120 0 — 9 13 0
Onalaska 000 101 0 — 2 4 0
Batteries: CR — Kessler and Ricketts. ONY — N/A.
At Carson
RIVERHAWKS 17, BULLDOGS 6
Toledo 080 025 1 — 17 14 0
Stevenson 000 312 0 — 6 4 0
Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen, A. Robins (6) and A. Marcil. STV — N/A.
At Adna
PIRATES 16, CHINOOKS 1 (4 inn.)
Kalama 000 1 — 1 1 3
Adna (11)21 2XX X —16 18 0
Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon. ADN — K. VonMoos, K. Beulieu and B. Loose.
BASEBALL
At Chehalis
TIGERS 4, CHINOOKS 3
Toutle Lake 000 030 0 — 3 2 1
Napavine 010 300 X — 4 6 2
Batteries: TL — J. Cox and C. Cox. NAP — A. Demarest, G. Parker (5) and G. Parker and A. Demarest (5).