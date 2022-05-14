 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

MM RAL tag

MM third baseman Hallie Watson gets the tag onto RAL's Nicole Walker to end the top of the fifth inning in the sides' regular-season-ending rivalry clash on May 13. The Lumberjills went on to win 4-2 in eight innings.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

At 7th Ave Park

LUMBERJILLS 4, MONARCHS 2 (8 inn.)

R.A. Long 000 000 22 — 4 7 1

Mark Morris 000 000 20 — 2 3 2

Batteries: RAL — Terry and Byrnes. MM — M. Jenkins and Foytack

At Woodland

HAWKS 8, BEAVERS 4

Hockinson 420 010 1 — 8 10 0

Woodland 002 010 1 — 4 12 0

Batteries: HCK — Seale and Skinner. WOD — Huffman, Silveria (3) and Summers

At Naselle

COMETS 11, BENDERS 1 (4 inn.)

South Bend 000 10X X — 1 5 0

Naselle 030 44X X — 11 14 3

*Game ended with one out in the fifth.

Batteries: SB — Stigall and Nelson. NAS — Tarabochia and Eastham

At Onalaska

ROCKETS 9, LOGGERS 2

Castle Rock 024 120 0 — 9 13 0

Onalaska 000 101 0 — 2 4 0

Batteries: CR — Kessler and Ricketts. ONY — N/A.

At Carson

RIVERHAWKS 17, BULLDOGS 6

Toledo 080 025 1 — 17 14 0

Stevenson 000 312 0 — 6 4 0

Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen, A. Robins (6) and A. Marcil. STV — N/A.

At Adna

PIRATES 16, CHINOOKS 1 (4 inn.)

Kalama 000 1 — 1 1 3

Adna (11)21 2XX X —16 18 0

Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon. ADN — K. VonMoos, K. Beulieu and B. Loose.

BASEBALL

At Chehalis

TIGERS 4, CHINOOKS 3

Toutle Lake 000 030 0 — 3 2 1

Napavine 010 300 X — 4 6 2

Batteries: TL — J. Cox and C. Cox. NAP — A. Demarest, G. Parker (5) and G. Parker and A. Demarest (5).

