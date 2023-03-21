Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Tam O’Shanter
LASSIES 15, BEARCATS 3 (5 inn.)
W.F. West 000 03X X — 3 3 3
Kelso 045 15X X — 15 13 0
Batteries: WFW — Fluetsch, Young (3) and Gray. KEL — P. Mackin and K. Day.
At Lumberjill Yard
T-BIRDS 11, LUMBERJILLS 0
Tumwater 021 600 2 — 11 12 2
R.A. Long 000 000 0 — 0 3 6
Batteries: TUM — Ferguson and a catcher. RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman.
Baseball
At David Story Field
LUMBERJACKS 7, RAPIDS 1
Columbia River 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
R.A. Long 210 040 X — 7 9 2
Batteries: CR — Larson, Little (5) and Backlund. RAL — H. Brewer, N. Niday (7) and J. Childers.
At Fort Vancouver
MONARCHS 16, TRAPPERS 0 (5 inn.)
Mark Morris 251 17X X — 16 18 0
Ft. Vancouver 000 00X X — 0 2 3
Batteries: MM — L. Bartell, M. Whiteside (3) and D. Bartell. FV — Butterfield, Webster (3), Zumpano (4) and Graham.
At Woodland
PANTHERS 6, BEAVERS 0 (6 inn.)
Washougal 031 020 X — 6 8 0
Woodland 000 000 X — 0 2 0
Batteries: WSL — Gibson, McKee (6) and MacDonald. WDL — Martynowicz, Somers (6) and Merritt.
At Napavine (Game 1)
RIVERHAWKS 4, TIGERS 1
Toledo 000 040 0 — 4 8 1
Napavine 001 000 0 — 1 3 1
Batteries: TOL — K. Schultz, R. Sorensen (7) and Glass. NAP — Holmes, Bullock (5), Wilson (6), Chambers (7) and Demarest.
At Napavine (Game 2)
TIGERS 6, RIVERHAWKS 2
Toledo 002 000 X — 2 1 5
Napavine 003 102 X — 6 7 0
Batteries: TOL — K. Winters, R. Stanley (4) and Gould and Glass. NAP — Demarest and Wilson.
At Rainier, Wash. (Game 1)
CHINOOKS 12, MOUNTAINEERS 8
Kalama 112 312 2 — 12 8 4
Rainier 700 100 0 — 8 4 5
Batteries: KAL — G. McBride, K. Stariha (1) and C. Edwards. RNR — Kenny, Gardner (4) and Sprouffske.
At Rainier, Wash. (Game 2)
CHINOOKS 13, MOUNTAINEER 5 (5 inn.)
Kalama (12)10 00X X — 13 8 1
Rainier 200 30X X — 5 3 7
Batteries: KAL — K. Stariha, J. Lucente and a catcher. RNR — Sprouffske, Howell (4) and Mounts.
At Adna (Game 1)
PIRATES 11, CARDINALS 0 (5 inn.)
Winlock 000 00X X — 0 1 5
Adna 032 6XX X — 11 7 0
Batteries: WIN — Cusson and Thapa. ADN — Percial, Fleming (4) and Terry.
At Adna (Game 2)
PIRATES 19, CARDINALS 0 (5 inn.)
Winlock 000 00X X — 0 2 2
Adna 261 (10)XX X — 19 11 0
Batteries: WIN — Svenson, Groves (4), Meehan (4) and Thapa. ADN — Guerrero, Fagerness (4), Nakano (5) and Terry.