Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Castle Rock
BEAVERS 12, ROCKETS 5
Tenino 003 230 4 — 12
Castle Rock 040 100 0 — 5
Batteries: TEN — Noonan, Vasser (3), Hart (5), Strawn (6) and Gonia; CR — Erickson, Gilman (3), J. Lafever (7) and Stennick, J. Lafever (6)
At Vancouver
STORM 8, HILANDERS 4
Kelso 120 001 0 — 4 9 2
Skyview 300 113 X — 8 11 0
Batteries: KEL — L. Barker, C. Wesemann (6) and Le. SKY — N/A.
At Toutle
DUCKS 18, ACORNS 1 (4 inn.)
Oakville 100 0 — 1
Toutle Lake 1134 0 — 18
Batteries: OAK — N/A; TL — Wheatley, Rivera (3) and
At Long Beach (Game 1)
FISHERMEN 15, HYAKS 0 (3 inn.)
N. Beach 000 XXX X — 0 0 1
Ilwaco (15)00 XXX X — 15 12 0
Batteries: NB — N/A. ILW — K. Sawa and B. Caron.
At Long Beach (Game 2)
FISHERMEN 16, HYAKS 0 (3 inn.)
Ilwaco (15)10 XXX X — 16 12 0
N. Beach 000 XXX X — 0 0 5
Batteries: ILW — J. Rogers and B. Caron. NB — N/A.
Softball
At Castle Rock
DUCKS 20, ROCKETS 3 (5 inn.)
Toutle Lake 441 101 — 20
Castle Rock 100 02 — 3
Batteries: TL — K. Smith, Chavez (4), K. Smith (5) and Opsahl; CR — Powers and Rismoen.
At Woodland
T-WOLVES 15, BEAVERS 7 (8 inn.)
Heritage 204 010 08 — 15
Woodland 112 030 00 — 7
Batteries: Ellis, Stroup (8) and Medina-Cardenas; Christensen, Huffman (3), Silveria (6) and Utter.
Game 1
At Long Beach
FISHERMEN 16, HYAKS 0 (3 inn.)
North Beach 000 — 0
Ilwaco 268 — 16
Batteries: NB — N/A; ILW — Dille and Anderson.
Game 2
At Long Beach
FISHERMEN 21, HYAKS 1 (3 inn.)
North Beach 001 — 1
Ilwaco 1074 — 21
Batteries: NB — N/A; ILW — Grace and Anderson.