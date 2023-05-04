HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At The Lumberyard
PANTHERS 11, LUMBERJACKS 8 (9 inn.)
Washougal 210 004 103 — 11 8 6
R.A. Long 410 003 000 — 8 7 6
Batteries: WAS — Bellamy, McKee (6) and McDonald; RAL — H. Brewer, N. Niday (6), M. Lindsay (7) and L. Dorland.
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 4, EAGLES 3 (8 inn.)
Mark Morris 210 000 01 — 4 8 2
Hudson’s Bay 101 100 00 — 3 9 1
Batteries: MM — A. Lindquist, L. Bartell (7) and T. Lamb; HB — Flores, Estrada (8) and Koford.
At Woodland
TRAPPERS 8, BEAVERS 5
Fort Vancouver 002 302 1 — 8 9 3
Woodland 014 000 0 — 5 7 1
Batteries: FV — Cvitkovich, Freeman (6), Butterfield (7) and catcher; WDL — L. Somers, B. Martynowicz (4), A. Woody (5), G. Jewel (7) and D. Merritt.
Softball
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 13, EAGLES 1 (6 inn.)
Mark Morris 410 107 X — 13 16 0
Hudson’s Bay 000 010 X — 1 8 0
Batteries: MM — B. Harris and E. Foytack; HB — Soto and Klockans.
At Vancouver
BEAVERS 15, TRAPPERS 0 (3 inn.)
Woodland 555 XXX X — 15 14 1
Fort Vancouver 000 XXX X — 0 0 4
Batteries: WDL — Huffman and Utter; FV — Meza and Narvassa.
At Battle Ground
TIGERS 12, LASSIES 1 (5 inn.)
Kelso 010 00X X — 1 2 2
Battle Ground 403 5XX X — 12 9 0
Batteries: KEL — P. Mackin, K. Killett (4) and K. Day; BG — Rehbein, Hughes (5) and Brigance.