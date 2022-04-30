 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

RAL Woodland baseball

R.A. Long's Lonnie Brown Jr. can't believe what the umpire is telling him after getting thrown out at the plate on a passed ball in the second inning of the Jacks' 17-13 win over Woodland on April 29 at the RORC.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

At Ridgefield

LUMBERJACKS 17, BEAVERS 13

R.A. Long 101 01(11) 3 — 17 13 8

Woodland 002 135 2 — 13 13 0

Batteries: RAL — Rutherford, Brewer (5), Childers (7) and Dorland. WOD — Morales, Hix (6), Martynowicz (6), Olmsted (5), Potts (5), Somers (5) and Rickard.

At Mark Morris

MONARCHS 2, HAWKS 1

Hockinson 001 000 0 — 1 3 1

Mark Morris 000 002 X — 2 9 2

Batteries: HCK — R. Jensen and T. Williams. MM — J. Anderson, D. Morrow (7) and C. Ness.

At Naselle

FISHERMEN 2, COMETS 1

Ilwaco 000 020 0 — 2 6 5

Naselle 001 000 0 — 1 7 2

Batteries: ILW — K. Sawa, J. Rogers (5) and B. Caron. NAS — J. Strange, K. Lindstrom (5) and K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom..

At Onalaska

LOGGERS 12, MULES 0 (5 inn.)

Wahkiakum 000 00X X — 0 2 2

Onalaska 260 3XX X — 12 9 0

Batteries: WAK — D. Curl, G. Wilson (2), H. Bassi and Z. Carlson. ONY — J. Larson and L. Zandell.

SOFTBALL

At 7Th Avenue Park

MONARCHS 14, PANTHERS 2 (5 innings)

Washougal 000 02X X — 2 3 0

Mark Morris 005 9XX X — 14 12 0

Batteries: WAS — N/A. MM — M. Jenkins and E. Foytack.

At Longview

SPUDDERS 13, LUMBERJILLS 4

Ridgefield 521 005 X — 13 12 1

R.A. Long 000 004 0 — 4 5 2

Batteries: RID — N/A. RAL — Terry and Byrnes.

At Taft, Or.

Game 1

TIGERS 8, COLUMBIANS 4

Rainier 001 000 3 — 4 7 0

Taft 421 001 X — 8 7 0

Batteries: RNR — Cook, Makinson (6) and Fortelney. TFT — Weaver and Gates.

Game 2

COLUMBIANS 14, TIGERS 8

Rainier 345 020 0 — 14 15 3

Taft 330 002 0 — 8 3 1

Batteries: RNR —Makinson, Knox (3) and Fortelney. TFT — Weaver and Gates.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

At Centralia

Game 1

RED DEVILS 19, BLAZERS 0 (5 innings)

Lower Columbia 406 09X X — 19 19 1

Centralia 000 00X X — 0 0 2

Batteries: LCC — Behic and Avram. CEN — Kennedy, Duffy (3) and Eko.

Game 2

BLAZERS 9, RED DEVILS 1 (5 innings)

Lower Columbia 000 01X X — 1 2 1

Centralia 232 11X X — 9 13 1

Batteries: LCC — Peters, Behic (4) and Avram. CEN — Byrant and Eko.

