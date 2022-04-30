Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
At Ridgefield
LUMBERJACKS 17, BEAVERS 13
R.A. Long 101 01(11) 3 — 17 13 8
Woodland 002 135 2 — 13 13 0
Batteries: RAL — Rutherford, Brewer (5), Childers (7) and Dorland. WOD — Morales, Hix (6), Martynowicz (6), Olmsted (5), Potts (5), Somers (5) and Rickard.
At Mark Morris
MONARCHS 2, HAWKS 1
Hockinson 001 000 0 — 1 3 1
Mark Morris 000 002 X — 2 9 2
Batteries: HCK — R. Jensen and T. Williams. MM — J. Anderson, D. Morrow (7) and C. Ness.
At Naselle
FISHERMEN 2, COMETS 1
Ilwaco 000 020 0 — 2 6 5
Naselle 001 000 0 — 1 7 2
Batteries: ILW — K. Sawa, J. Rogers (5) and B. Caron. NAS — J. Strange, K. Lindstrom (5) and K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom..
At Onalaska
LOGGERS 12, MULES 0 (5 inn.)
Wahkiakum 000 00X X — 0 2 2
Onalaska 260 3XX X — 12 9 0
Batteries: WAK — D. Curl, G. Wilson (2), H. Bassi and Z. Carlson. ONY — J. Larson and L. Zandell.
SOFTBALL
At 7Th Avenue Park
MONARCHS 14, PANTHERS 2 (5 innings)
Washougal 000 02X X — 2 3 0
Mark Morris 005 9XX X — 14 12 0
Batteries: WAS — N/A. MM — M. Jenkins and E. Foytack.
At Longview
SPUDDERS 13, LUMBERJILLS 4
Ridgefield 521 005 X — 13 12 1
R.A. Long 000 004 0 — 4 5 2
Batteries: RID — N/A. RAL — Terry and Byrnes.
At Taft, Or.
Game 1
TIGERS 8, COLUMBIANS 4
Rainier 001 000 3 — 4 7 0
Taft 421 001 X — 8 7 0
Batteries: RNR — Cook, Makinson (6) and Fortelney. TFT — Weaver and Gates.
Game 2
COLUMBIANS 14, TIGERS 8
Rainier 345 020 0 — 14 15 3
Taft 330 002 0 — 8 3 1
Batteries: RNR —Makinson, Knox (3) and Fortelney. TFT — Weaver and Gates.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
At Centralia
Game 1
RED DEVILS 19, BLAZERS 0 (5 innings)
Lower Columbia 406 09X X — 19 19 1
Centralia 000 00X X — 0 0 2
Batteries: LCC — Behic and Avram. CEN — Kennedy, Duffy (3) and Eko.
Game 2
BLAZERS 9, RED DEVILS 1 (5 innings)
Lower Columbia 000 01X X — 1 2 1
Centralia 232 11X X — 9 13 1
Batteries: LCC — Peters, Behic (4) and Avram. CEN — Byrant and Eko.