Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At The RORC
SPUDDERS 8, LUMBERJACKS 3
R.A. Long 000 000 3 — 3 4 3
Ridgefield 000 602 X — 8 8 1
Batteries: RAL — H. Brewer, J. Rooklidge (5) and J. Childers. RID — Wright, Hill (7) and Nakashima/Fisher.
At Toutle
DUCKS 5, PIRATES 0
Adna 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Toutle Lake 300 110 X — 5 6 0
Batteries: ADN — N/A. TL — C. Cox and K. Kimball.
At Cathlamet
RIVERHAWKS 12, MULES 1 (5 inn.)
Toledo 430 32X X — 12 7 2
Wahkiakum 010 00X X — 1 2 5
Batteries: TOL — C.Schultz and G. Glass. WAK — Curl, Watson, Wright, WIlson and Stoddard.
At Rainier, Wash.
MOUNTAINEERS 15, CARDINALS 1 (5 inn.)
Winlock 000 01X X — 1 0 3
Rainier 564 0XX X — 15 11 2
Batteries: WIN — Cusson, Eitel (3), Ziese-Wilkins (4) and Thapa. RAN — Kenney, Owen (4), Watkins (5) and a catcher.
At Portland
COLUMBIANS 8 EAGLES 0
Rainier 050 011 1 — 8 6 0
Catlin Gabel 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Batteries: RNR — H. Gutenberger and D. Breeden. CG — Howlett, Xia (6) and Pritchard.
Softball
At Vancouver
LASSIES 16, THUNDER 4
Kelso 303 012 7 — 16 18 1
Mt. View 000 003 1 — 4 6 4
Batteries: KEL — K. Mackin, K. Killett (7) and K. Day. MV — Lechner and a catcher.
At Cathlamet
RIVERHAWKS 18, MULES 0 (3 inn.)
Wahkiakum 000 XXX X — 0 1 2
Toledo (14)4X XXX X— 18 6 0
Batteries: WAK — N/A. TOL — Bowen, Holter (3) and Davis.
At Ilwaco (Game 1)
FISHERMEN 18, WARRIORS 0 (3 inn.)
Chief Leschi 000 XXX X — 0 0 15
Ilwaco (13)5X XXX X — 18 5 1
Batteries: CL — M. Dilly, E. Grace (3) and a catcher.
At Ilwaco (Game 2)
FISHERMEN 25, WARRIORS 0 (3 inn.)
Ilwaco 6(13)6 XXX X — 25 13 1
Chief Leschi 000 XXX X — 0 0 24
Battereis: ILW — J. Patana and a catcher. CL — N/A.
At Clatskanie
TIGERS 4, GREYHOUNDS 3
Gaston 210 000 0 — 3 2 3
Clatskanie 200 000 2 — 4 3 1
Batteries: GAS — Lazott and Fern. CLT — K. Thomas and J. Sizemore.