HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At David Story Field
LUMBERJACKS 7, EAGLES 4
Hudson’s Bay 301 000 0 — 4 6 2
R.A. Long 202 003 X — 7 7 5
Batteries: HB — Laddusaw, Estrada (6) and Soumokil; RAL —Brewer, Niday (7) and Childers.
At Monarch Park
MONARCHS 12, HAWKS 0 (5 inn.)
Hockinson 000 00 — 0 3 1
Mark Morris 003 9X — 12 4 0
Batteries: HOK — ; MM — Hammergren and Lamb.
At The RORC
SPUDDERS 8, BEAVERS 4
Woodland 200 010 1 — 4 7 1
Ridgefield 413 000 X — 8 9 0
Batteries: WDL —A. Woody, L. Somers, X. LaCroix, T. Blatnik and D. Merritt: RID — Kirksey, Masterson, Savella and a catcher.
At Toutle (Game 1)
DUCKS 11, MOUNTAINEERS 0 (5 inn.)
Rainier 000 00X X — 0 0 5
Toutle Lake — 114 0XX X — 11 4 0
Batteries: RAN — N/A; TL — C. Cox and K. Kimball.
At Toutle (Game 2)
DUCKS 11, MOUNTAINEERS 1 (5 inn.)
Rainier 010 00X X— 1 2 3
Toutle Lake 362 0XX X— 11 6 0
Batteries: RAN — N/A; TL — Wheatley and White.
At Haydu Park
CHINOOKS 15, T-WOLVES 1 (5 inn.)
Morton-WP 000 01X X— 1 1 0
Kalama 2(11)2 0XX X— 15 10 1
Batteries: MWP — Thompson and Elliot; KAL — Swearingen, Lucente (3) and Edwards.
At Napavine (Game 1)
TIGERS 17, CARDINALS 0 (5 inn.)
Napavine 370 34X X— 17 13 0
Winlock 000 00X X — 0 1 2
Batteries: NAP — Demarest and catcher; WIN — Meehan, Ziese-Wilkins (5), Eitel (5) and catcher.
At Napavine (Game 2)
TIGERS 17, CARDINALS 0 (5 inn.)
Winlock 000 00X X — 0 0 5
Napavine 237 5XX X — 17 12 0
Batteries: WIN — Svenson, Eitel (4) and catcher; NAP — Holmes, Chambers and catcher.
At Mossyrock
VIKINGS 3, COMETS 0
Naselle 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Mossyrock 100 110 X — 3 4 1
Batteries: NAS — P. Kilponen, K. Lindstrom (5) and K. Lindstrom/J.Lindstrom; MOS — Bowes, Young (6) and Kolb.
Softball
At Rister Stadium
HILANDERS 4, PLAINSMEN 3
Evergreen 201 000 0 — 3 0 3
Kelso 100 000 3 — 4 7 6
Batteries: EVG — Pilling, Stefan (7) and ; KEL — Collins, Hiatt (7) and Le.
At Tam O’Shanter Park
TITANS 4, LASSIES 0
Union 030 000 1 — 4 1 1
Kelso 000 000 0 — 0 0 4
Batteries: UN — Ermshar and Berfanger; KEL — K. Mackin and Day.
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 7, LUMBERJILLS 0
R.A. Long 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Ridgefield 002 113 X — 7 8 1
Batteries: RAL — Terry and Rodman; RID — Peery and Ferguson.
At Vancouver (Game 1)
KNIGHTS 18, ROCKETS 3 (3 inn.)
Castle Rock 102 XXX X — 3 4 7
King’s Way 198 XXX X — 18 13 1
Batteries: CR — E. Powers, C. Watkins (1) and K. Rismeon. KW — Crate and a catcher.
At Vancouver (Game 2)
KNIGHTS 8, ROCKETS 1
Castle Rock 100 000 0 — 1 6 4
King’s Way 320 102 X — 8 8 2
Batteries: CR — Powers and Rismeon. KW — Wesckin and a catcher.
At Toutle (Game 1)
LOGGERS 9, DUCKS 5
Onalaska 300 150 0 — 9 11 1
Toutle Lake 002 001 2 — 5 8 1
Batteries: ONA — Liddell and Haight; TL — K. Smith, Chavez (4) and Lake, Opsahl (6).
At Toutle (Game 2)
DUCKS 8, LOGGERS 0 (3 inn.)
Toutle Lake 008 XXX X — 8 7 1
Onalaska 00X XXX X — 0 1 2
Batteries: ONA — Babb and Berg; TL — Kilponen and Opsahl.
At Cathlamet
TIGERS 23, MULES 3 (3 inn.)
Napavine (13)(10)0 XXX X — 23 8 0
Wahkiakum 210 XXX X — 3 1 0
Batteries: NAP — Kirkpatrick, K. Milton (3) and catcher; WAH — N/A.
At Rainier (WA) (Game 1)
MOUNTAINEERS 14, RIVERHAWKS 4 (6 inn.)
Toledo 100 003 X — 4 9 4
Rainier (WA) 121 055 X — 14 13 2
Batteries: TOL — Bowen and catcher; RAN — Cruse and catcher.
At Rainier (WA) (Game 2)
MOUNTAINEERS 14, RIVERHAWKS 12
Toledo 802 002 0 — 12 15 1
Rainier 302 450 X — 14 13 0
Batteries: TOL — Holter and catcher; RAN — Worthy, Cruse (3) and catcher.
At Willamina, Ore.
BULLDOGS 4, TIGERS 3 (8 inn.)
Clatskanie 101 010 00 — 3 8 2
Willamina 010 200 01 — 4 6 0
Batteries: CLA — Thomas and catcher; WIL —L. DeLoe and catcher.