HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Rister Stadium
HILANDERS 14, T-WOLVES 0 (5 inn.)
Heritage 000 00 — 0 0 3
Kelso (11)01 20 — 14 11 0
Batteries: HER — Whisenhunt, Bolding (1) and Steinbach; KEL — Wesemann, Hiatt (4) and Le.
At Castle Rock (Game 1)
COUGARS 7, ROCKETS 2
Castle Rock 000 200 0 — 2 1 1
Seton Catholic 024 001 0 — 7 6 2
Batteries: CR — J. Lafever, Erickson (3) and Stennick; SC — Peterson, Wieczorek (6) and Nebels.
At Castle Rock (Game 2)
COUGARS 9, ROCKETS 5
Seton Catholic 210 510 0 — 9 7 1
Castle Rock 001 101 2 — 5 4 4
Batteries: SC — Woods, J. Williams (4) and Nebels, Sullivan (5); CR — Rogen, Stennick (4), Guitteau (4) and J. Lafever.
At Westport (Game 1)
FISHERMEN 10, WILDCATS 6
Ilwaco 101 035 0 — 10 10 0
Ocosta 000 001 5 — 6 10 1
Batteries: ILW — Rogers, Sawa (7) and N/A; OCO — N/A.
At Westport (Game 2)
FISHERMEN 19, WILDCATS 4 (4 inn.)
Ocosta 400 0 — 4 5 2
Ilwaco 52(10) 2 — 19 16 0
Batteries: ILW — Sawa, Lyster (2) and N/A; OCO — N/A.
Softball
At Tam O’Shanter Park
FALCONS 13, LASSIES 9
Prairie 433 000 3 — 13 11 0
Kelso 330 101 1 — 9 13 1
Batteries: KEL — K. Mackin, P. Mackin and Day, Petrisor (5); PRA — Hayslip, Wall (2) and Stalcup.
At La Center
DUCKS 23, WILDCATS 1 (5 inn.)
La Center 000 01 — 1 2 4
Toutle Lake 3(11)6 30 — 23 8 1
Batteries: TL — J. Smith, K. Smith (3) and Opsahl; LC — N/A.
At Auburn (Game 1)
CHINOOKS 21, KINGS 3 (4 inn.)
Kalama 692 4 — 21 15 2
Muckleshoot Tribal 201 0 — 3 3 2
Batteries: KAL — Rinard and Moon; MT — N/A
At Auburn (Game 2)
CHINOOKS 24, KINGS 5 (3 inn.)
Kalama (15)27 — 24 9 1
Muckleshoot 113 — 5 6 2
Batteries: KAL — Davenport and Moon; MT — Loggins and Gophel.
At Westport (Game 1)
WILDCATS 1, FISHERMEN 0
Ilwaco 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Ocosta 000 000 1 — 1 2 1
Batteries: ILW — Dille and a catcher; OCO — Gilbert and a catcher.
At Westport (Game 2)
FISHERMEN 5, WILDCATS 4
Ocosta 002 001 1 — 4 5 0
Ilwaco 013 010 0 — 5 6 3
Batteries: ILW — Grace, Dille (6) and a catcher; OCO — Rosander, Gilbert (2) and a catcher.
At Tenino
BEAVERS 22, ROCKETS 9 (5 inn.)
Castle Rock 301 14 — 9 18 N/A
Tenino
Batteries: CR — Powers and a catcher; TEN — N/A.