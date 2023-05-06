Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At David Story Field
MONARCHS 3, EAGLES 2
Hudson’s Bay 101 000 0 — 2 5 4
Mark Morris 101 000 1 — 3 6 0
Batteries: HB — S. Laddusaw, Hewitt (5), Estrada (7) and Soumokil; MM — L. Bartell, S. Hammergren (4) and T. Lamb
At Washougal
PANTHERS 11, LUMBERJACKS 1 (5 inn.)
R.A. Long 100 00X X — 1 4 1
Washougal 074 0XX X — 11 8 1
Batteries: RAL — R. Young, N. Niday (2), J. Rooklidge (4) and J. Childers; WAS — Gibson, Mattern (5) and catcher.
People are also reading…
At Vancouver
BEAVERS 2, TRAPPERS 1
Woodland 000 002 0 — 2 4 0
Fort Vancouver 000 100 0 — 1 6 0
Batteries: WDL — K. Stansberry and D. Merritt; FV — Butterfield and catcher.
At Clatskanie (Game 1)
TIGERS 12, LOGGERS 2 (5 inn.)
Vernonia 200 00X X — 2 4 3
Clatskanie 112 17X X — 12 8 1
Batteries: VRN — Groshong, Marine (4) and catcher; CLA — T. McDonnell and catcher.
At Clatskanie (Game 2)
TIGERS 11, LOGGERS 6
Vernonia 310 020 0 — 6 6 8
Clatskanie 153 101 X — 11 4 7
Batteries: VRN — Hahn, Erhardt (3), Lardy (5) and catcher; CLA — B. Shroll, A. Boursaw and catcher.
Softball
At Woodland
BEAVERS 12, HAWKS 1 (5 inn.)
Hockinson 010 00X X — 1 5 0
Woodland 120 45X X — 12 12 0
Batteries: HCK — Kerr and Varney; WDL — A. Christensen and A. Utter.