HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Monarch Park
MONARCHS 6, BEAVERS 5 (10 inn.)
Woodland 000 013 000 1 — 5 10 3
Mark Morris 100 210 000 2 — 6 8 6
Batteries: WDL — K. Stansberry, T. Bossen (6) and D. Merritt; MM — D. Dietz, P. Bunn (6), J. Rohl and T. Lamb.
At Rister Stadium
HILANDERS 6, PLAINSMEN 1
Evergreen 000 010 0 — 1 6 1
Kelso 001 131 X — 6 4 0
Batteries: EVG — Crace, Blanford (6) and Goth; KEL — L. Barker and L. Le.
At Long Beach
RIVERHAWKS 7, FISHERMEN 6
Toledo 110 210 2 — 7 7 2
Ilwaco 402 000 0 — 6 10 2
Batteries: TOL — R. Stanley, K. Winters (4), C. Schultz (7) and G. Glass; ILW — K. Sawa, D. Cutting (7) and B. Caron.
Softball
At Kalama (Game 1)
CHINOOKS 15, MULES 0 (3 inn.)
Wahkiakum 000 XXX X — 0 2 3
Kalama 1(10)4 XXX X — 15 7 0
Batteries: WAK: A. Cripe and a catcher; KAL: D. Rinard and L. Moon
At Kalama (Game 2)
CHINOOKS 15, MULES 0 (3 inn.)
Wahkiakum 000 XXX X — 0 2 3
Kalama (10)41 XXX X — 15 11 0
Batteries: WAK — E. Miller and a catcher; KAL — D. Rinard and H. Johnson.
COLLEGE
Softball
Thursday
At Tam O'Shanter Park
RED DEVILS 3, BLAZERS 0
Centralia 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Lower Columbia 200 100 0 — 3 3 1
Batteries: CC— Walker and Yates; LCC — A. Heater and S. Stenson
At Tam O'Shanter Park (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 17, BLAZERS 6 (5 inn.)
Centralia 000 24X X — 6 2 1
Lower Columbia 339 2XX X — 17 19 4
Batteries: CC — Bush, Walker (2), Bryant (3) and Yates; LCC — T. Reams and R. Squibb
Wednesday
At Aberdeen (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 16 , CHOKERS 3 (5 inn.)
Lower Columbia 603 16X X — 16 16 0
Grays Harbor 000 21X X — 3 6 3
W: D. DeRuyterr L: Graham
At Aberdeen (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 16, CHOKERS 0 (5 inn.)
Lower Columbia 152 44X X — 16 20 0
Grays Harbor 000 00X X — 0 3 3
W: S. Knutson L: N/A.