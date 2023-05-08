HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Toutle
DUCKS 11, CHINOOKS 1 (6 inn.)
Kalama 010 000 X — 1 3 1
Toutle Lake 200 054 X — 11 12 0
Batteries: KAL — K. Stariha, J. Lucente (5), L. Cochran (5) and D. Schlangen; TL — Z. Swanson, C. Cox (5) and K. Kimball.
At Don Bowen Field
RIVERHAWKS 9, SPARTANS 4
Forks 000 031 0 — 4 8 1
Toledo 004 014 X — 9 11 3
Batteries: FOR — Salazar, Hernandez-Stansbury and Wheeler. TOL — R. Stanley, C. Schultz (5) and G. Glass.
At Long Beach
People are also reading…
FISHERMEN 9, TIGERS 5
Napavine 000 000 5 — 5 11 0
Ilwaco 000 320 4 — 9 15 0
Batteries: NAP — Bullock, ; ILW — J. Rogers, K. Sawa (7), C. Johnson (7) and B. Caron.
At Toutle
CHINOOKS 5, RAVENS 2
Kalama 010 021 1 — 5 5 2
Raymond-South Bend 010 000 1 — 2 4 3
Batteries: KAL — G. McBride, K. Stariha (7) and D. Schlangen; RSB — Gunderson, Reidinger (6) and Reidinger, N/A.
At Don Bowen Field
SPARTANS 6, MULES 5 (8 inn.)
Wahkiakum 100 020 20 — 5 8 4
Forks 001 040 01 — 6 6 3
Batteries: WAK — Rogers, Olson (7) and Hernandez; FOR — D. Curl, T. Collupy (5) and Collupy/Martinez.
COLLEGE
Softball
At Tam O’Shanter Park (Game 1)
COUGARS 5, RED DEVILS 0
Clackamas 010 220 0 — 5 7 2
Lower Columbia 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Batteries: CLA — Shopp and Reyes. LCC; A. Heater, T. Reams and S. Stenson.
At Tam O’Shanter Park (Game 2)
COUGARS 11, RED DEVILS 10
Clackamas 010 133 3 — 11 14 1
Lower Columbia 203 400 1 — 10 13 2
Batteries: CLA — Shopp, Falotico (5) and Northern; LCC — T. Reams, D. DeRuyter (5), A. Heater (5) , S. Knutson (7) and S. Stenson.
Baseball
At David Story Field (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 17, CHOKERS 3
Lower Columbia 075 021 2 — 12 18 0
Grays Harbor 200 100 0 — 3 7 4
Batteries: LCC — M. Schwarz, A. Platner (6) and Stransky/Shiotani; GH — Stutesman, Roundy (3), Akre (6), Anderson (7) and McMurdo.
At David Story Field (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 3, CHOKERS)
Lower Columbia 201 000 0 — 3 6 0
Grays Harbor 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Batteries: LCC — N. Imboden and J. Stransky ; GH — Scheuber and Erickson.
Sunday
At David Story Field (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 4, CHOKERS 3
Grays Harbor 110 000 001 — 3 8 1
Lower Columbia 000 210 10X — 4 7 3
Batteries: GH — Winterhalder, Roundy (6) and Erickson; LCC — O. Luchies, C. Kruckman (5), M. Elske (9) and Stransky.
At David Story Field (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 5, CHOKERS 4
Grays Harbor 400 000 0 — 4 3 1
Lower Columbia 200 030 X — 5 8 0
Batteries: GH — Johnson and McMurdo; LCC — B. Wells, C. Oram (1) and Stransky.