Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At David Story Field
MONARCHS 10, HILANDERS 7
Mark Morris 001 060 3 — 10
Kelso 010 321 0 — 7 10 1
Batteries: MM — S. Hammergren, J. Rohl (4), A. Lindquist (5) and T. Lamb. KEL — B. Collins, E. Marshall (5), Z. Smith (6), Hiatt (7) and L. Le.
At Rochester
WARRIORS 15, LUMBERJACKS 7
R.A. Long 130 030 0 — 7
Rochester 038 022 0 — 15
Batteries: RAL — Young, Lindsey (3), Goldner (3), Mauricio (3), Verdoorn (4), Rooklidge (6) and Childers; ROC — Parrish, O’Connor (5), Quarnstrom (7) and Pietras.
At Toutle
RIVERHAWKS 6, DUCKS 1
Toledo 001 230 0 — 6
Toutle Lake 001 000 0 — 1
Batteries: TOL — Stanley, Winters (4) and Glass, Norris (5); TL — Swanson, Wheatley (4), Fraidenburg (4) and Kimball.
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 14, MULES 10
Wahkiakum 130 303 0 — 10 6 4
Kalama 045 320 X — 14 7 2
Batteries: WAK — Wilson, Stoddard (4), Letiz (6) and Wright. KAL — Lucente, Stariha (2), Cochran (6), Swearingen (7) and Schlangen and Edwards.
Softball
At Clatskanie
TIGERS 15, COLUMBIANS 12
Rainier 122 205 0 — 12
Clatskanie 3011 001 0 — 15
Batteries: RAN — Cook, Altenhein (3), Hudson (3), Cook (4) and Fortelney; CLA — Thomas, Sizemore (2), Thomas (6) and McClure.
At Raymond
RAVENS 20, COMETS 2 (3 inn.)
Naselle 011 — 2
Raymond 1550 — 20
Batteries: NAS — Tarabochia, Katyryniuk (2) and Rose; RAY — N/A