Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Monarch Park
MONARCHS 11, TRAPPERS 1 (5 inn.)
Ft. Vancouver 000 10X X — 1 3 1
Mark Morris 404 21X X — 11 14 1
Batteries: FV — Freeman and Butterfield. MM — D. Dietz, P. Bunn (4), K. Parlin (5) and D. Bartell.
At Tam O’ Shanter Park
PAPERMAKERS 5, HILANDERS 0
Camas 001 000 4 — 5
Kelso 000 000 0 — 0
Batteries: CAM — Fraser and Williams; KEL — Collins, Marshall (5), Fitzpatrick (7) and Le.
At Castle Rock
People are also reading…
ROCKETS 13, GRIZZLIES 12
Hoquiam 100 123 5 — 12
Castle Rock 021 064 0 — 13
Batteries: HOQ — Bozich, Jump (5), Meford (5), Bozeitch (6) and Templer; CR — Rogen, Marin (5), Kerker (5) and Ju. Lafever.
At Washougal
BEAVERS 5, PANTHERS 3 (4 inn.)
Woodland 002 3 — 5
Washougal 200 1 — 3
Batteries: WDL — Stansberry and Merritt; WAS — Bellamy, McKee (4) and N/A.
At Naselle
COMETS 6, LOGGERS 3
Knappa 000 003 0 — 3
Naselle 300 003 0 — 6
Batteries: KNA — Rusinovich, Moreland (6) and N/A; NAS — Helvey, K. Lindstrom (5) and N/A.
Softball
At Tam O’Shanter
STORM 16, HILANDERS 5 (6 inn.)
Skyview 260 053 X — 16 17 2
Kelso 003 020 X — 5 5 1
Batteries: SKY — Perdue, Milhorn (3) and Royle. KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (6) and K. Day.
At Kalama
BULLDOGS 8, CHINOOKS 4
Stevenson 000 003 5 — 8 8 5
Kalama 010 001 2 — 4 7 3
Batteries: STV — Waymire and Swanson. KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon.
RIVERHAWKS 11, RAVENS 9
Raymond 110 013 3 — 9 12 3
Toledo 405 200 X — 11 7 4
Batteries: RAY — N/A. TOL — Rico, St. Jean and Marcil..