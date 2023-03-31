Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 15, T-WOLVES 0 (5 inn.)
Kelso 127 50 — 15 12 0
Heritage 000 00 — 0 3 1
Batteries: KEL — Marshall, Sweet (4) and Le; HER — N/A
At Monarch Park
MONARCHS 12, PANTHERS 7
Washougal 002 001 4 — 7 9 3
Mark Morris 310 008 X — 12 11 3
Batteries: WAS — Mahern, A. PItcher (6), McKee (6) and MacDonald. MM — A. Lindquist, J. Rohl (6) and T. Lamb.
At The Lumberyard
LUMBERJACKS 7, CHINOOKS 3
Kalama 001 011 0 — 3 10 1
R.A. Long 101 131 0 — 7 9 1
Batteries: KAL — McBride, Swearingen (5) Stariha (6) and Schlangen; RAL — Lindsey, Mauricio (5), Dorland (6) and Childers.
At Toledo
RIVERHAWKS 10, CARDINALS 0 (5 inn.)
Winlock 000 00X X — 0 1 5
Toledo 404 2XX X — 10 8 0
Batteries: WIN — C. Svenson and A. Thapa. TOL — C. Schultz and G. Glass.
At Randle
DUCKS 11, T-WOLVES 1 (5 inn.)
Toutle Lake 900 11X X — 11 7 1
Morton-White Pass 100 00X X — 1 4 3
Batteries: MWP — Pelletier, Thompson (5) and Elliott; TL — Fraidenburg, Moss (5) and White.
At Napavine
TIGERS 11, MULES 0 (5 inn.)
Wahkiakum 000 00X X — 0 0 2
Napavine 560 0XX X — 11 7 0
Batteries: WAK — Curl, Wright (2), Watson (4) and Collupy; NAP — Holmes, Bullock (4) and Demarest.
At Naselle
COMETS 5, VIKINGS 0
Mossyrock 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Naselle 004 001 X — 5 6 2
Batteries: MOS — Comer and Kolb; NAS — K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom.
At Molalla, Ore.
MOLALLAS 7, COLUMBIANS 1
Rainier 000 001 0 - 1 4 4
Molalla 310 021 X - 7 4 2
Batteries: RAN — Stout, Becerra (4), Ellis (6) and Breeden, Gutenberger; MOL — Clinton, Ward (7) and Shultz.
Softball
At Hockinson
LUMBERJILLS 6, HAWKS 2
R.A. Long 000 002 4 — 6 11 1
Hockinson 000 010 1 — 2 2 1
Batteries: RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman; HOC — Bennett and VanRey.
At Toledo
RIVERHAWKS 6, LOGGERS 5
Onalaska 100 004 0 — 5 5 2
Toledo 201 020 1 — 6 9 6
Batteries: ONY — Liddell and Haight. TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil.
At Winlock
CHINOOKS 21, CARDINALS 4 (3 inn.)
Kalama 579 XXX X — 21 8 3
Winlock 310 XXX X — 4 6 6
Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon. WIN — K. Forler, C. Geehan (1) and J. Shepard.
At Toutle (Game 1)
DUCKS 9, TIGERS 2
Napavine 000 002 0 — 2 5 0
Toutle Lake 150 120 X — 9 13 0
Batteries: NAP — C. Milton and a catcher. TL — J. Smith, A. Kilponen (6) and K. Opsahl.
At Toutle (Game 2)
TIGERS 11, DUCKS 8
Napavie 005 011 4 — 11 13 2
Toutle Lake 100 006 1 — 8 13 4
Batteries: NAP — H. Fay and a catcher. TL — K. Smith, N. Chavez (6), A. Kilponen (7) and K. Opsahl.
At Naselle
VIKINGS 10, COMETS 4
Mossyrock 212 003 2 — 10 9 0
Naselle 000 002 2 — 4 4 1
Batteries: MOS — Cournyer, Ball (6) and Marshall; NAS — Tarabochia and Rose.
At Astoria, Ore.
FISHERMEN 13, TIGERS 3 (6 inn.)
Clatskanie 000 012 X — 3 5 2
Astoria 310 018 X — 13 6 1
Batteries: CLT — J. Sizemore, K. Tomas and K. White and M. McClure. AST — N/A.
At Cathlamet
T-WOLVES 17, MULES 5 (5 inn.)
Morton-WP 734 03X X — 17 10 2
Wahkiakum 001 13X X — 5 2 2
Batteries: MWP — Armstrong, Hampton (2), Elkins (3), Elliott (5) and catcher; WAK — Alaya and a catcher.