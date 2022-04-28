 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Box Scores

Toutle Lake Castle Rock softball

Castle Rock's Jenna Lee slides wide to avoid an incoming tag from Toutle Lake third baseman Kennady Lake in the Rockets' 15-5 win over the Ducks on April 27.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

At Vancouver

LUMBERJILLS 11, TRAPPERS 0 (5 inn.)

Ft. Vancouver 000 00X X — 0 0 3

R.A. Long 631 1XX X — 11 9 1

Batteries: FV — N/A. RAL — M. Bergquist and G. Byrnes.

At Vancouver

MONARCHS 13, EAGLES 9

Mark Morris 320 602 — 13 14 2

Hudson’s Bay 300 202 2 — 9 10 6

Batteries: MM — M. Jenkins and E. Foytack. HB — N/A.

At Vancouver

BEAVERS 15, RAPIDS 11

Woodland 041 008 2 — 15 15 2

Columbia River 021 313 1 — 11 10 4

Batteries: WDL — G. Huffman, G. Silveria (4) and A. Utter. CR — M. Hogan and A. Wiley.

At Castle Rock

ROCKETS 15, DUCKS 5 (5 inn.)

Toutle Lake 100 04X X — 5 4 3

Castle Rock 526 2XX X — 15 14 3

Batteries:TL — Smith and Chavez. CR — Kessler and Lee

At Cathlamet

CHINOOKS 16, MULES 4 (5 inn.)

Kalama 632 32X X — 16 9 4

Wahkiakum 210 10X X — 4 7 4

Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon. WAK — A. Cripe and R. Niemeyer.

At Oakville

Game 1

COMETS 18, ACORNS 0 (5 inn.)

Naselle 146 34X X — 18 6 3

Oakville 000 00X X — 0 1 1

Batteries: NAS — Tarabochia and Eastham. OAK — N/A

Game 2

COMETS 15, ACORNS 0 (3 inn.)

Oakville 000 XX X — 0 1 1

Naselle 69X XXX X — 15 5 3

Batteries: OAK — N/A. NAS — Tarabochia, Paul (3) and Eastham

BASEBALL

At Mark Morris

MONARCHS 7, PANTHERS 3

Washougal 300 000 0 — 3 2 0

Mark Morris 003 121 X — 7 13 1

Batteries: WAS —Gibson, Robledo (6) and Olmos, Macdonald. MM — Hammergren, Lindquist (7) and Lamb.

At Hockinson

HAWKS 14, LUMBERJACKS 6

R.A. Long 020 022 0 — 6 6 6

Hockinson 032 135 X — 14 7 1

Batteries: RAL — Brown, Lindsey (3) and Dorland. HCK — N/A

