Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
At Vancouver
LUMBERJILLS 11, TRAPPERS 0 (5 inn.)
Ft. Vancouver 000 00X X — 0 0 3
R.A. Long 631 1XX X — 11 9 1
Batteries: FV — N/A. RAL — M. Bergquist and G. Byrnes.
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 13, EAGLES 9
Mark Morris 320 602 — 13 14 2
Hudson’s Bay 300 202 2 — 9 10 6
Batteries: MM — M. Jenkins and E. Foytack. HB — N/A.
At Vancouver
BEAVERS 15, RAPIDS 11
Woodland 041 008 2 — 15 15 2
Columbia River 021 313 1 — 11 10 4
Batteries: WDL — G. Huffman, G. Silveria (4) and A. Utter. CR — M. Hogan and A. Wiley.
At Castle Rock
ROCKETS 15, DUCKS 5 (5 inn.)
Toutle Lake 100 04X X — 5 4 3
Castle Rock 526 2XX X — 15 14 3
Batteries:TL — Smith and Chavez. CR — Kessler and Lee
At Cathlamet
CHINOOKS 16, MULES 4 (5 inn.)
Kalama 632 32X X — 16 9 4
Wahkiakum 210 10X X — 4 7 4
Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon. WAK — A. Cripe and R. Niemeyer.
At Oakville
Game 1
COMETS 18, ACORNS 0 (5 inn.)
Naselle 146 34X X — 18 6 3
Oakville 000 00X X — 0 1 1
Batteries: NAS — Tarabochia and Eastham. OAK — N/A
Game 2
COMETS 15, ACORNS 0 (3 inn.)
Oakville 000 XX X — 0 1 1
Naselle 69X XXX X — 15 5 3
Batteries: OAK — N/A. NAS — Tarabochia, Paul (3) and Eastham
BASEBALL
At Mark Morris
MONARCHS 7, PANTHERS 3
Washougal 300 000 0 — 3 2 0
Mark Morris 003 121 X — 7 13 1
Batteries: WAS —Gibson, Robledo (6) and Olmos, Macdonald. MM — Hammergren, Lindquist (7) and Lamb.
At Hockinson
HAWKS 14, LUMBERJACKS 6
R.A. Long 020 022 0 — 6 6 6
Hockinson 032 135 X — 14 7 1
Batteries: RAL — Brown, Lindsey (3) and Dorland. HCK — N/A