Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Woodland
LASSIESS 10, BEAVERS 7
Kelso 204 310 0 — 10 15 1
Woodland 110 030 2 — 7 9 2
Batteries: KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (4) and Day; WDL — Huffman, Silveria (6) and Utter.
At The Lumberjill Yard
LUMBERJILLS 19, TRAPPERS 8
Fort Vancouver 000 530 — 8 2 6
R.A. Long 265 105 — 19 17 1
Batteries: FV — N/A; RAL — Terry, Byrnes (4), Walker (5), Terry (6) and Rodman.
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 11, MONARCHS 3
Mark Morris 300 000 0 — 3 8 6
Ridgefield 217 000 1 — 11 11 2
Batteries: MM — Jenkins, Henthorn (3) and Foytack; RID — Peery and Ferguson.
Baseball
At The Lumberyard (Game 1)
LUMBERJACKS 5, BEAVERS 2
Woodland 010 010 0 — 2 7 6
R.A. Long 011 012 X — 5 5 1
Batteries: WDL — B. Martynowicz, A. Pitcher (6) and D. Merritt. RAL — H. Brewer, N. Niday (6) and J. Childers.
At The Lumberyard (Game 2)
BEAVERS 5, LUMBERJACKS 3
R.A. Long 100 101 0 — 1 5 0
Woodland 050 000 X — 5 6 0
Batteries: WDL — K. Stansberry, L. Sommers and D. Merritt. RAL — R. Young, N. Niday (2), J. Rooklidge (3), M. Verdoorn (6) and J. Childers.
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 9, RAPIDS 1
Mark Morris 123 030 0 — 9 9 1
Columbia River 000 100 0 — 1 4 3
Batteries: MM — Hammergren and Lamb; CR — Parkin, Coaks (5) and Backlynd.
At Toutle
DUCKS 15, TIMBERWOLVES 1 (5 inn.)
Morton-White Pass 100 00 — 1 0 1
Toutle Lake 335 40 — 15 13 1
Batteries: MWP — N/A; TL — Swanson, Wheatley (5) and Kimball.
At Winlock
RIVERHAWKS 14, CARDINALS 0 (5 inn.)
Toledo 714 11 — 14 10 0
Winlock 000 00 — 0 0 0
Batteries: TOL — Stanley and Glass, Meyers (5); WIN — Groves, Eitel (4), Martinez (4) and Thapa, Mackay (3).
At Naselle
BULLDOGS 15, COMETS 9 (8 inn.)
Montesano 001 422 06 — 15 18 2
Naselle 010 080 00 — 9 6 2
Batteries: MTS — McKinny, Bies (5), McDonald (5), Churchill (6) and catcher; NAS — Chadwick, Bergeson (2), Ford (5), Quasnik (8), Lindstrom (8) and K. Lindstrom, Boggs (5).